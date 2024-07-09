USC Basketball: Former Pro Calls Out LeBron James for Influencing Bronny's NBA Ascent
Former 10-year NBA journeyman center Steven Hunter took to Instagram (his account is private) to relay his thoughts about what he sees as the undue influence 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James had on L.A. team president Rob Pelinka when it came to inspiring the team to select former one-and-done USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son, with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Fan @Jacobtheclipper took a screen grab of Hunter's enraged Instagram post.
"For those that don't know... Late second round picks don't get guarantees (especially before summer league)," he wrote. "Typically late second round picks don't get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn't earned I'm sorry... And it's an egregious abuse of power from LBJ & [Klutch Sports CEO and Bronny and LeBron's agent] Rich Paul. It's a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their asses off to to get to the league. It's sneaky [Hollywood stuff] like this that turns a lot of people off about LeBron."
"Not taking anything away from Bronny nor am I upset at Bronny... Just know that this is a manipulation of our league and the integrity of what it truly takes to get there," Hunter concluded.
The 7-foot Hunter played in the league from 2001-10, splitting his time between the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, before wrapping up his career with Italian pro club Dinamo Sassari in 2011.
