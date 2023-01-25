Skip to main content

USC basketball signees Isaiah Collier and Juju Watkins selected to McDonald's All-America Game

Both Collier and Watkins are the number one ranked players in their respective classes

The future of the USC men's and women's basketball teams will be on display during the McDonald's All-America games in March.

On the boys' side, USC signee Isaiah Collier, a point guard out of Wheeler High School in Georgia, was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday and on the girls' side, USC signee Juju Watkins, a combo guard/forward from Sierra Canyon High School in California, was named one too.

- McDonald's All-American Game boys basketball rosters: Meet the 2023 high school boys picks

McDonald's All-American Game 2023: Breaking down the East, West girls basketball rosters

Both Collier and Watkins had the chance to play at the Galen Center earlier this month in the The Chosen-1s Invitational, a high school basketball event that pitted Collier's Wheeler team against Bronny James and Sierra Canyon and Watkins' Sierra Canyon team against La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.)

Collier scored 17 points in a 66-55 defeat.

"That was definitely a great experience," he said postgame. "The result didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I think we competed and we played well. We'll bounce back from it for sure."

Watkins put in a game high 30 points in a 64-55 victory. 

"Playing my first game at the Galen Center, I wanted to start off strong," she said. "I'm glad I got to do it with my current team because they mean a lot to me. This gave me a preview of what it's going to be like next year. This made me more confident in my decision."

Both Collier and Watkins are the number one ranked players in their respective classes. 247Sports.com and Rivals rate Collier as the No. 1 boys basketball recruit in the 2023 class. ESPN ranks Watkins as the No. 1 girls basketball recruit in 2023. 

