USC Basketball: Trojans, 2 Other Colleges Have Offered Bryce James
Bryce James, the 17-year-old younger brother of former 2023-24 USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, has been offered by new Cardinal and Gold head coach Eric Musselman, per Donovan James of Trojans Wire. He has also received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, where his father LeBron James, an Akron, Ohio native, has often said he would have played had he opted for college. Duquesne, led by new head coach Dru Joyce III (a friend and former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School teammate of his dad's), has also extended an offer to the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.
A senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Bryce James is not considered quite the same level of college prospect as his brother had been.
The most recent On3 ranking lists James as the No. 100-best player among his prep school class, though even that appraisal is considered a bit generous by some. Rivals projects the swingman as the country's No. 150-best prospect, while 247Sports considers him to be the No. 181-best player in his class. 247Sports also views Bryce James as a three-star recruit. Bronny James was a four-star prospect in his Sierra Canyon days.
"Bryce James being a top-100 recruit is significantly worse than anything Bronny-related over the last two years," writesKevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated.
Field of 68's Jeff Goodman suggests, "Bryce James is not a Top 100 player right now."
In an appraisal last summer, 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein broke down James' playing skillset during his high school tenure.
"Bryce James is the son of Lebron James and that means, like his older brother Bronny, he’s under the microscope," Finkelstein writes. "Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product."
Bronny James had a fairly frustrating season for the Trojans last year. Following a scary cardiac arrest over the summer that limited his availability heading into the season, he finished the year for the 15-18 Trojans by averaging 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 dimes across 25 contests.
