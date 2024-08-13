USC Football: Former Trojan OL Could Be Out For 2024 NFL Season
In the Cowboys’ preseason opener, former Trojan offensive lineman Chuma Edoga endured an injury that led to his early exit from the game. It remains uncertain how severe the injury is and how long the recovery will take.
It was later stated by ESPN’s Todd Archer that Edoga sustained a toe injury against the Los Angeles Rams after getting his foot smashed in a play, according to On3.com. Edoga exited the game early and was reportedly seen in a boot after the Cowboys' slim 12-3 loss on Sunday. Edoga will undergo an MRI on Monday that will offer more details about the severity of the former Trojan’s injury.
“Chuma Edoga will have an MRI for the toe injury he suffered in the first quarter,” ESPN’s Todd Archer shared to On3.com on Sunday night. “Some concern internally there. Tyler Guyton seemed to handle his work at left tackle fairly well Sunday. The rookie will be asked to do more.”
Guyton, a rookie, made his NFL debut as he replaced Edoga at left tackle following the injury. The former Sooner played for 21 snaps and 13 block snaps.
Chuma, who was drafted by the New York Jets as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, is listed on the Cowboys depth chart as the starting left tackle. However, Guyton was drafted as the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
According to On3.com, the plan was always for Guyton to be the starting left tackle. Chuma was re-signed to a one-year contract for this season as a depth piece for the Cowboys’ offensive line. Chuma’s role was to ensure the Cowboys had a strong left tackle in case Guyton was not ready to be an NFL starter or endured an injury. But, on Sunday, it was Chuma who fell to injury and Guyton who served as the backup.
Chuma’s injury comes at an unfortunate time as the first regular season game is less than a month away on Sep. 8 against the Browns. He is one of three starters to be labeled as questionable, alongside three-time Pro Bowlers, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Chuma’s most recent injury was in 2022 when he endured a season-ending knee injury in Week 12. Depending on the results of his MRI, this could be the earliest season-ending Chuma has sustained in his professional career.