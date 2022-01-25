USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 78-56

The No. 15 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Galen Center on Monday night. The Men of Troy were looking for their 17th win of the season, after a successful road trip to Colorado and Utah.

Arizona State was without head coach Bobby Hurley, who was suspended by the Pac-12 conference following a confrontation with officials at Stanford on Saturday. The Sun Devils were also without sophomore guard Jay Heath [suspension] and senior forward Kimani Lawrence [illness].

USA TODAY

Andy Enfield's squad started off slow in the first half, as the Sun Devils quickly took the lead. With just a few minutes left on the clock, the Trojans regained momentum and elevated the score to 31-24, heading into the second. Ultimately, Arizona State was unable to narrow the score margin, which led to a 78-56 loss to USC.

Drew Peterson finished the night with a team high of 16 points, while ASU's Marreon Jackson finished with 21. Chevez Goodwin finished the night with a team high of eight rebounds, while Jalen Graham ended the night with seven.

USC advances to [17-2], while the Sun Devils move to [6-11].

Final Score: 78-56

Next Up: The Trojans welcome the Stanford Cardinal to the Galen Center on Thursday [Jan. 27] at 8:00 p.m. PT.

