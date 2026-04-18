USC Trojans' NFL Draft Record Safe for Another Year

With the 2026 NFL Draft set to commence at the end of April, the USC Trojans are set to have several players selected once again, adding to the history of successful NFL players.

At the top of the draft, USC has arguably been one of the more successful programs in terms of developing talent that can translate to the NFL level.

Oct 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Most No. 1 Overall Picks

As one of the more premier programs in college football, the Trojans have developed great talent. This has included six No. 1 overall picks, which ranks number one all-time in the history of the NFL Draft.

These players have been spread out through the history of the draft, playing a few different positions.

The list includes offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968, then in 1969 running back OJ Simpson, a few years later in 1977, running back Ricky Bell, then the last non-quarterback selected as the top pick from USC was wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

Several years later, in the 2003 NFL Draft, Carson Palmer became the first Trojans' quarterback selected No. 1 overall. Palmer was followed by the most recent top pick from USC in quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

The Trojans have done a great job developing talent, specifically on offense, and will be looking to add more of that talent in future drafts.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2026 NFL Draft Projections

USC does not have a player projected to be selected as the top player in this year’s draft, but they have plenty of talent that could be selected through the 2026 draft.

The Trojans top player this year is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who has a great opportunity to be selected in the top half of the first round. Lemon leaves USC as one of the more accomplished receivers as he won the Biletnikoff award last season, being just the second Trojan wide receiver to do so.

Fellow wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane could also hear his name called at some point on Day 2 or Day 3 with his top-notch speed and explosive play ability.

On the defensive side of the ball, safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey are solid prospects as well. Ramsey and Fitzgerald provide excellent positional versatility and could fit into a variety of NFL schemes.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other Trojan players who have declared for the NFL Draft include tight end Lake McRee, edge rusher Anthony Lucas, and linebacker Eric Gentry.

McRee, Lucas, and Gentry all have great traits that could help them to become very valuable picks later in the draft. McRee has great offensive versatility across formations, Lucas has solid strength that allows him to play all across the defensive line, and Gentry has a solid pro-level frame with great length to be disruptive in coverage.

While USC does not have another projected top pick in this year’s draft, the Trojans have done an excellent job under coach Lincoln Riley at developing NFL-caliber talent at a variety of positions.

When the NFL Draft begins next Thursday, it will be interesting to see where these USC players get selected and how they can carve out roles for themselves in the NFL.

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