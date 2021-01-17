USC Defeats Washington State At Home

The USC Trojans are on a roll. After welcoming the Washington State Cougars into the Galen Center for a Saturday night matchup, the Trojan hoopers defeat WSU 85 - 77 at home. This victory marks their sixth consecutive win this season.

Evan Mobley finished the night with 16 points and four fouls. Drew Peterson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy scored 14 of his season high 21 points in the first half alone. While Evan Mobley has arguably been the star of the show all season long, tonight the focus shifted to Taj Eaddy who came alive, especially in the first half.

"Taj has played big minutes for us, he is a developing point guard" said Andy Enfield after the game. "He is more of a scorer right now... he is a tremendous shooter...and a safe player. He doesn't turn the ball over a lot. Drew has also stepped up as a player. We are getting great production from Taj and Drew."

The Trojans finished the night with 17 assists, 38 boards, and eight turnovers. While Washington State finished with 10 dimes, 31 rebounds, and 15 turnovers.

The Cougars put up a solid fight tonight on offense. Even Enfield mentioned post game "give Washington State some credit" in regards to their offensive performance.

The Cougars leading shooter was Isaac Bonton, who lead the team in scoring sinking 27 buckets. Noah Williams and Dishon Jackson followed Bonton's lead scoring 14 points each on the night.

Small mistakes allowed the Cougars to keep a competitive trail behind the Trojans all night long. USC’s went 15 of 29 for free-throw shooting and Evan Mobley had some foul difficulties in the second half, which gave Washington State an advantage.

Despite the mistakes the Trojans came out with the W and finish the week with a Washington state sweep.

"We are excited to be 11-2 and 5-1 in the league" said Enfield. "We have goals to compete at a high level and it starts next week in Corvallis [Oregon]."

USC's is slated to play Oregon State next week in Corvallis, on Tuesday, January 19. The game will air at 4:00 p.m. PST on ESPN.

FINAL STATS:

Field Goal % - USC 46.4% | WSU 49.1 %

Three Point % - USC 31.6% | WSU 34.8%

Turnovers - USC 8 | WSU 15

Rebounds - USC 38 | WSU 31

-----

You may also like:

[Onyeka Okongwu Discusses NBA Debut]

[USC Hires New Director Of Football Sports Performance]

[POST GAME RECAP: USC Hoops Beats Washington]

[Fox Sports Crew Reacts To Urban Meyer's Departure]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.