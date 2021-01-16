Breaking: USC Hires New Director Of Football Sports Performance

This just in...

USC has hired a new director of football sports performance in Robert Stiner. This news follows the dismissal of former strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus.

USC Athletics and Head Coach Clay Helton confirmed the news on Saturday in a statement citing,

“We are very excited to welcome coach Stiner to the Trojan Family,” said Helton.

“His knowledge and passion for developing student-athletes to reach their full potential is well recognized by his peers and has made him a highly-respected coach in the field. The system he brings has helped produce teams that compete and thrive at the highest level of college football and we are confident he will make an immediate impact on our program and student-athletes.”

Stiner will leave his current position with Notre Dame after a three year stint. The new hire was the assistant director of football strength and conditioning for Notre Dame the past three seasons [2018-20].

During his time in Indiana, Notre Dame players had 47 Top 10 placings in running, jumping and lifting drills at the past 2 NFL Combines, more than they had in the previous 5 Combines, and 8 of those were No. 1 finishes.

Prior to his time in South Bend, Stiner spent time with Cincinnati [2017] as an assistant director of football performance. He also worked for Florida International, Central Arkansas, and Mississippi State.

USC has yet to name a new offensive line coach, after firing both Tim Drevno and Aaron Ausmus following the end of the 2020 college football season.

Stiner took to Twitter after the news broke and wrote, "Ready to get to work!!! #FightOn"

