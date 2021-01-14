FootballBasketballRecruiting
Breaking: Sorry USC Fans, Jacksonville Hired Urban Meyer

The former Ohio State Head Coach signed a year deal with the Jaguars.
After much speculation, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially settled on a deal with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer teased the news on Thursday morning, alluding that the Jaguars and Meyer were inching closer to finalizing a deal. 

The NFL officially confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. 

Although college football fans all around the country, [especially USC fans] hoped that Urban Meyer would one day land on the west coast, the opportunity to coach one of the top QB's in the nation, [Trevor Lawrence] was one he couldn't pass up.

After hanging up his hat with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Meyer who is 56 years-old will take on his first NFL head coach role ever. He coached collegiately at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. 

The former Fox Sports analyst went 187-32 as a college coach. He led Florida to national titles in 2006 and 2008; and he led Ohio State to a national title following the 2014 season. 

Meyer will become the sixth permanent head coach in the Jaguars' 27 seasons, succeeding Doug Marrone.

This year the Jaguars went 1-15 in the 2020 regular season. They enter the offseason holding the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft; and all eyes pin Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer as the next dynamic duo.

