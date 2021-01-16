Onyeka Okongwu Discusses NBA Debut

Okongwu was drafted as the No.6 overall pick the 2020 NBA Draft. After being sidelined due to injury, the young rookie finally made his debut on Friday night.

Last night USC hooper Onyeka Okongwu made his NBA debut with the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Hawks lost to the Utah Jazz 116-92, Okongwu showed several moments of excellence throughout the night.

The former USC Trojan finished the night with four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He played a total of 14 minutes for Lloyd Pierce's team.

WATCH: Onyeka Okongwu's first NBA bucket.

WATCH: Onyeka Okongwu's first NBA dunk.

Okongwu was drafted as the No.6 overall pick the 2020 NBA Draft. He played one season for USC and had one of the best freshman seasons in USC history. He is the USC all-time freshman leader in blocks (76), field goal percentage (61.6 percent) and ranks in the top 5 in rebounds (2nd, 242), points (4th, 454), free throws made (5th, 103) and field goals made (5th, 103).

Following his NBA debut, the 20-year old expressed his excitement over finally being able to play basketball after injury kept him on the sidelines.

"It was fun for me just to be out there finally getting to play" said Okongwu. "I haven't played a game since last year in February so just being out there and playing means the world to me."

After the game the former USC hooper took to Twitter and cited, "Feels good to get back on the court. On to the next one #TruetoAtlanta."

The 6-foot-9 forward missed several of the Hawks games earlier in the season due to inflammation of his sesamoid bone. Now that he is back in action, the young rookie can finally start to make a name for himself in the NBA.

-----

You may also like:

[POST GAME RECAP: USC Hoops Beats Washington]

[Fox Sports Crew Reacts To Urban Meyer's Departure]

[Twitter Reacts To USC RB Markese Stepp Transfer News]

[LOOK: WR Michael Jackson III Moves In At USC]

[USC Hoops Beats UC Riverside]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.