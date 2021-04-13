USC Gains Commitment From Memphis Transfer

The Trojans pick up Boogie Ellis out of the NCAA transfer portal, just days after losing Tahj Eaddy to the NBA draft.

USC Hoops has picked up some more talent out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Memphis guard Boogie Ellis entered the portal two weeks ago after helping lead Memphis to the National Invitational Tournament championship. He settled with the USC Trojans after senior guard Tahj Eaddy announced his departure for the NBA draft.

Ellis spent two seasons with Memphis and averaged 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season. He was also named American Athletic Conference Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Ellis played in 59 games with Memphis and had 42 starts. He averaged 9.1 points and 1.5 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over his two-year-span with the Blue Devils.

Ellis relationship with USC started years ago, back in 2018. Ellis had offers from several Pac-12 schools including Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, and the Trojans. The popular prospect out of Mission Bay High School settled with the Memphis Tigers after initially signing with Duke.

Ellis' final few schools came down to USC along with North Carolina and San Diego State, before the 6'2" 165-pound guard committed to the Blue Devils.

Now, the former Memphis hooper will move back west to join the Trojans as they try to make another NCAA Tournament run next season.

The San Diego native received support from friends, family and former USC Trojans after he made his transfer announcement public on Monday. Former USC basketball star Onyeka Okongwu wrote, "Welcome to the family brodie #FightOn"

-----

You may also like:

[LOOK: Former USC Hooper DeMar DeRozan's Epic Game Winner vs. Mavs]

[Chevez Goodwin Makes Decision on USC Future]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com