LOOK: Former USC Hooper DeMar DeRozan's Epic Game-Winner as Spurs down Mavericks

Former USC star DeMar DeRozan hit an epic game-winning shot in the battle of two Texas teams.

The young San Antonio Spurs continue to compete in the competitive Western Conference. Former USC star DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the way for Gregg Popovich's squad, and Sunday night was no different in Dallas.

Tied at 117 with 10 seconds to go, DeRozan danced on the Dallas defense and hit the game-winning epic step-back jumper with 0.5 seconds to go as the Spurs defeated the Mavericks to stay in the playoff hunt.

The former USC star finished with a game-high 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds as San Antonio improved to 25-26. The California native scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half to lead the Spurs to victory.

DeRozan's spectacular shot ended the team's five-game losing streak, as the Spurs are currently No. 9 in the West. This would mean that San Antonio would be part of the NBA's new play-in game formula in order to make the playoffs.

The 9-seed would have to beat the 10-seed in the first round in order to take on the loser of the 7th/8th seed game. Then the winner of the 9/10 matchup would try to knock the loser of the 7/8 matchup out of the playoffs.

Since DeRozan was drafted as the No. 9 overall pick out of USC in the 2009 NBA Draft, he has 27 game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final minute of the game, including the playoffs. This ranks the 31-year old 5th in the league as part of an elite list. He only trails Damian Lillard (35), Russell Westbrook (32), Kevin Durant (30) and LeBron James (28) during that time span.

DeRozan and the Spurs are currently one-game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8-seed in the wild west. And the team will look to get back to .500 against the Orlando Magic Monday night.

