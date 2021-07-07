USC Hooper Isaiah Mobley NBA Future Pending as Draft Withdraw Deadline Approaches

By 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7, players who have maintained college eligibility and want to return for another college season must pull out of the draft.

Isaiah Mobley is faced with a big decision as the NBA draft deadline to withdraw expires tonight. By 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7, players who have maintained college eligibility and want to return for another college season must formally pull out of the draft.

According to analyst Jeff Goodman, Mobley joins other big names including Johnny Juzang, Max Abmas, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jose Alvarado, Kevin Obanor, and Tyson Etienne who all face the same major decision.

After the 2020-21 season wrapped up, Mobley announced that he would test the NBA draft waters, while retaining his ability to return to USC. Isaiah Mobley appeared at the NBA draft combine alongside brother Evan Mobley and impressed many with his performance.

The 6-foot-10 forward, played well during scrimmages and displayed his full skill set, which included scoring, rebounding, and defending.

Isaiah's has sparked some interest from NBA draft analysts and scouts. He is ranked as the No. 98 prospect on The Athletic's draft board and the No. 86 player on ESPN's draft board. He also recently joined his younger brother Evan for a visit to the Raptors' training facility in Florida.

While Evan Mobley is projected to become a top-three pick, the future isn't as clear for Isaiah. Andy Enfield could benefit from getting a veteran player like Isaiah back in his rotation, but for now his future with USC remains unclear.

