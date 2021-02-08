USC Hoops Finally Breaks AP Top 25

Andy Enfield must be one happy head coach, as the USC Trojans have finally broken into the Top 25 AP College Basketball Poll. Despite the Trojans now 15-3 overall record this season, they have yet to gain the recognition they deserve.

In the AP Polls week 12 rankings, the Trojans finished No.20 beating out Wisconsin, Loyola Chicago, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Rutgers who fill the No.21-25 spots.

This ranking follows USC's dominant victory over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. In a 66-48 win over the Bruins, two of USC's veteran players Ethan Anderson and Tahj Eaddy had a second half takeover, Anderson scoring a career-high 19 points and Eaddy scoring 16 points. Of course the Mobley brothers always impress, dominating the front court, but the crosstown rival victory was a true team effort.

This victory over the UCLA Bruins, moved the Trojans up to the No.1 ranking overall in the Pac-12 conference. It also knocked the Bruins off the AP Top 25 list, as UCLA was ranked No.21 in week 11 but find themselves unranked this week.

USC is currently the only team in the Pac-12 to represent the conference in the Top 25 AP poll.

As the Trojans look ahead this week, they have a packed Pac-12 conference filled schedule. They will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on both Washington schools on Thursday and Saturday.

We are still one month out from the start of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament - March Madness, and the Trojans still have plenty to prove. But head coach Andy Enfield fully understands the road ahead, as he said in the UCLA post game presser, "we are excited to be were we are. 15-3, 9-2 in the league, [but] its a long season ahead we have nine more games."

