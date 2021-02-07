Ronald Jones and the Buccaneers to Make History in First Ever Home Super Bowl

Former USC Trojan Ronald Jones II and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in their own arena for the first home Super Bowl in NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at 3:30 PST/6:30 EST in Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs are making history as the first ever team in the NFL to play at their home stadium for the Super Bowl, and former USC Trojan, Ronald Jones II, gets to be a part of it.

Jones had a solid regular season as the starting running back for the Bucs, but suffered some injuries in the post season, and fellow RB Leonard Fournette came to the rescue.

In the 2020 regular season, Jones had 192 carries for 978 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He had seven touchdowns which tied him at 18th in the league.

Jones suffered a quad injury at the beginning of the post season which forced him to sit out in the wild-card round against the Washington Football Team.

He returned for the divisional game against the New Orleans Saints and took 13 carries for 62 yards, but battled a chest injury in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers where he had 10 carries for just 16 yards.

Jones is expected to play tomorrow in Super Bowl LV, but Fournette is also predicted to contribute in some capacity.

Despite the playing time Rojo gets, he will still be a part of a team to go down in the history books for playing their first home Super Bowl.

And if they come out with a win?

Well, then he will go down in history, being alongside Tom Brady in what will be one of the most impressive accomplishments by an NFL quarterback.

FanDuel has Kansas City as a 3 point favorite and the over/under is set at 55.5.

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS at 3:30 PST/6:30 EST.

