REPORT: Former USC Coordinator Tee Martin Hired As Ravens Receivers Coach

Martin was an offensive assistant for USC over seven seasons.

Former USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin has a new job in the big leagues. After spending time in Knoxville, with the University of Tennessee as the wide receivers and assistant head coach, Martin is taking on new endeavors.

Reportedly Martin has been hired by the Baltimore Ravens to coach the wide receiver position. Bruce Feldman with Fox Sports and The Athletic was the first to report this news via Twitter on Saturday. Martin replaces David Culley, who became the new head coach of the Houston Texans last month.

Martin played quarterback for Tennessee and started for two years after backing up Peyton Manning to begin his career. He coached with his alma mater for the last two seasons (2019-2020), but after the Volunteers fired Jeremy Pruitt, Martin's contract expired and he decided to move on to the NFL.

Martin began his collegiate coaching career in 2009 at New Mexico as the quarterbacks coach, which then led him to become the WR's coach at the University of Kentucky. Martin then joined Lane Kiffin's staff at USC in 2012 with the same job title.

He coached for the USC Trojans for seven years, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator in 2016 after being promoted to the passing game coordinator back in 2014. Martin was let go in 2018 after USC's 5-7 season, and joined Tennessee's coaching staff the following year.

During his time at USC and Kentucky, Martin coached 12 NFL Draft picks, including NFL wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Marquise Lee, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb, as well as quarterback Sam Darnold.

