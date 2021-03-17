How Difficult Is USC's Path Through March Madness?

The Trojans will have to get through a tough West region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Following a 22-7 season, USC will be a 6-seed in the West region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. But the path for the Trojans won't be easy, as they are in one of the most difficult regions in March Madness this year.

With teams like Gonzaga, Iowa, Kansas, Virginia and even Oregon on their side of the bracket, the Trojans will have some tough matchups if they are able to advance in past the first round of 64. But USC's first round battle won't be a cake walk either.

Andy Enfield's team is still awaiting their first opponent of the tournament due to No. 11 seeds Drake and Wichita State having to play in a first four game on Thursday night to see who advances for a date with USC.

Drake finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-4 record, while Wichita State finished first in the American Athletic Conference at 16-5. No matter who USC faces off against, both programs know how to win.

Although the Trojans will have the size advantage against either school, both teams have had plenty of success this season. USC will have to study and show up prepared so they don't get upset and bust their bracket.

If USC does advance to the round of 32, the Trojans would play the No. 3 seed Kansas, if the Jayhawks can avoid an upset themselves against No. 14 Eastern Washington.

If the USC-Kansas game does occur, the Trojans will need all the help they can get. Especially from Evan and Isaiah Mobley, as well as key players Tahj Eaddy and Drew Peterson.

But if USC can play their style of basketball and control the defensive intensity, Enfield's squad should have a favorable matchup against Kansas.

