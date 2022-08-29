USC loses out on Devin Williams as 4-star power forward commits to UCLA
During the recruiting process the 6-foot-10, 205-pound big man also accumulated offers from Cal, San Diego State, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington, Xavier and others
One of the most intense Class of 2023 in-state high school boys basketball recruiting battles in California came to an end Sunday.
Centennial (Corona) four-star basketball prospect Devin Williams, the nation's No. 25 overall prospect and No. 8 power forward, announced his commitment, choosing the UCLA Bruins over the USC Trojans.
Williams wrote a piece for Sports Illustrated detailing his decision, indicating that his relationship with head coach Mick Cronin proved to be a major factor.
