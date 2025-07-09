All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranked: Best Wide Receivers In College Football?

The USC Trojans own one of the top recruiting class in the country in the 2026 cycle. Does USC have the best wide receiver recruits in the country? Among the Trojans' 31 commits are five wide receivers who combine to form one of the best classes at the position in the country.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' wide receiver class is one of the most underrated part of it's top ranked 2026 recruiting class.

With a nice mix of depth and star power, USC coach Lincoln Riley has assembled one of the best wide receiver classes during his tenure at USC so far.

Hunter Shelton of Rivals said that the Trojans' wide receiver class is among the best in the country. He slotted USC alongside LSU and Ohio State.

"Head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff already have a whopping 31 commitments, compiling a class that currently ranks No. 1 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Feaster is the latest big-time win for the Trojans...He’s surrounded by three in-state pass-catchers and a top receiver out of The Boot. The Trojans are loaded across the board, but the receiver room is particularly deep," Shelton said.

Although the Trojans don't possess a commitment from a five-star wide receiver like Ohio State and LSU, they make up for it with the amount of quality depth. USC has five wide receivers committed with four of them being ranked as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is the latest pass catcher to commit to Riley and the Trojans. The No. 4 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country, Feaster is the cherry on top for USC's wide receiver class. Prior to his commitment on July 4, he was one of the top uncommitted players left on the board.

The No. 10 wide receiver and No. 103 player in the country, Trent Mosley was previously USC's highest rated commit at the position prior to Feaster's pledge. Greg Biggins of 247Sports offered up a comparison for Mosley and likened him to a wide receiver already on the Trojans' roster.

"He’s a very polished pass catcher with above average speed and is tremendous after the catch...can run any route in the route tree and shows excellent hand-eye coordination. His strong all around game and frame reminds us of current USC wide out Makai Lemon and we expect Mosley to have a similar impact as both a pass catcher and game breaker as a punt/kick returner as well," Biggins said.

Fellow four-star wide receivers Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno really emphasize the depth in the Trojans' wide receiver class. Weaver, the No. 44 wide receiver, and Tezeno, the No. 63 wide receiver, would be some of the highest rated players in a lot of other Power 4 recruiting classes. Instead, the provide USC with elite playmaking and run-after-catch skills.

Rounding out USC's wide receiver class is their lone three-star pledge at the position, Ja'Myron Baker. One of the longest-committed players in the recruiting class, Baker provided USC with the foundation to build off of.

Gabriel Duarte
