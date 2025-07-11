Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Duke 5-Star Recruiting Target Updates Visits
Five-star power forward recruit Cameron Williams recently updated his official visit schedule as he plans to see the USC Trojans and Duke Blue Devils, in addition to the Texas Longhorns and Purdue Boilermakers, in the fall.
On3's Joe Tipton recently reported that Williams has finalized his official visits with Duke and USC for Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 11-12, respectively. As a result, Williams will be in Southern California while the Trojans football team takes on the Michigan Wolverines in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
With the updates to his visit schedule, Williams has also moved his trips to Texas and Purdue to early September.
USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans are looking to add more five-stars to the program after signing elite shooting guard recruit Alijah Arenas in the class of 2025. Arenas is the first McDonald's All-American and consensus five-star prospect to commit to Musselman and USC. Could Williams be next?
Williams plays for Compton Magic, a Southern California based AAU team and the same team that Arenas played for.
According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Williams is the No. 1 recruit from Arizona. He is the No. 2 power forward and the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
Earlier this summer, Williams spoke with 247Sports' Jason Scheer about his plans for his recruitment, but the elite prospect did not reveal any timeline for a commitment.
"I probably want to take 7-10 visits," he said. "I don't know when I am going to decide yet. When I go on visits, I want to see the atmosphere and what the school is like. I want to go to a program where I am going to be able to play a lot and the coach is going to let me play through mistakes where we play high level basketball."
Williams also told Scheer that Duke is his "dream school," meaning the Trojans have some work to do if they want to land the five-star power forward recruit. Perhaps one of the most dominant recruiting programs in college basketball, the Blue Devils have not missed a beat since Duke coach John Scheyer replaced the legendary Mike Krzyzewski.
"The Duke offer is amazing because that's my dream school," he said. "Jon Scheyer called my dad and talked to him for a little bit and then he passed the phone to me and offered. It meant a lot because I always watched Duke growing up and they are always on national television."
In addition, Williams' hometown program, the Arizona Wildcats, are also recruiting the talented prospect. While Williams plays high school basketball in Phoenix, Arizona, his affiliation with Compton Magic could give USC an advantage in his recruitment.
Musselman and the Trojans were one of the first schools to extend a scholarship offer to Williams, but he has since seen a surge in his recruitment, receiving offers from Duke, Purdue, Texas, and Louisville.