Devin Williams: This is Why I committed to UCLA

Williams, who becomes Mick Cronin’s first commit for the 2023 class, explains his thought process behind picking the Bruins over USC.

I’m officially committed to UCLA, and I can’t tell you guys how excited I am to be able to say that.

In the end, I picked UCLA over USC, and it really came down to Coach (Mick) Cronin just reminding me of my high school coach; very hard-nosed and real. I know that he’s gonna push me past my limits and get me to where I need to be.

We just clicked as soon as he started recruiting me. I talk to him all the time, and he’s always giving me a different perspective on the game. He’s just easy to connect with overall. I feel like I’m taken care of with Coach Cronin, and that’s big for me.

It was a very tough decision though. It was neck-and-neck until my official visit to UCLA.

I asked some tough questions in the meetings with the coaches during that visit, and they were really honest. Then, I love their style of play and all of the competition; it really reminded me of the energy we have at my high school practices because it was really intense.

I was sold.

I came back after that official and talked it over with my parents and then decided to call coach to let him know. I think he was driving somewhere at the time, but he was super excited.

Devin Williams had a stellar summer this season with the Compton Magic. Compton Magic

Smiles on my face and I could tell he had a big smile on his face by the way he was talking.

It was a great moment that I’ll never forget.

Most people don’t know this but, in the end, I actually grew up a UCLA fan, so this is like a dream come true. I have more friends at USC, but I was a UCLA fan with Lonzo (Ball) and that team.

Their plan is for me to come in and bring that versatility of altering and blocking shots, rebounding, shooting the open three and finishing at the rim.

This year, I’m really working on pushing the break off the rebound just to complete my game so I can be 100 percent ready to step on the court and help my team from day one.

The only goal there is to win a national title, so I’m putting everything into that.

The first thing I’m gonna do is to go get more players to join me. The first guy I’m gonna hit up is Andrej Stojakovic for sure. I need him with me, so I’m coming for him. I’m the first commit and the goal is for him to be the second.

Whew, what a relief to have things over and done with. It was a blessing to be in this position, but it got to be a lot with the stress and the calls and all of that. I’m glad that I’ll be able to get back to normal now.

Hopefully that gave more perspective on my thought process with this decision; I appreciate everyone reading.

All I can say is I’m happy to be a Bruin.

