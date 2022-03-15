March Madness: Expert Predicts USC vs. Miami

The USC Trojans are gearing up for March Madness!

The Trojans clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will take on No. 10 seed Miami in the first round. The two teams will play each other this Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Here are betting odds for this weeks matchup courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

USC vs. Miami Betting Odds

Spread Total Money Line

USC -118/-1.5 U139.5/-110 -125

Miami -110/+1.5 O139.5/-118. +100

USC finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference. Miami ended their regular season 23-10 and 14-6 in the ACC.

