Skip to main content

March Madness: Expert Predicts USC vs. Miami

Betting Odds, Spread, Total & Money Line

The USC Trojans are gearing up for March Madness!

The Trojans clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will take on No. 10 seed Miami in the first round. The two teams will play each other this Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. 

Here are betting odds for this weeks matchup courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

USC vs. Miami Betting Odds

                  Spread            Total             Money Line      

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC      -118/-1.5     U139.5/-110              -125

Miami    -110/+1.5       O139.5/-118.          +100

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 4.07.35 PM

USC finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference. Miami ended their regular season 23-10 and 14-6 in the ACC.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17870522
Basketball

Andy Enfield Shares Honest Opinion On USC's March Madness No. 7 Seed

By Claudette Montana Pattison4 hours ago
USATSI_17257326
Football

Colin Cowherd Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction For USC Football: 'College Football Natty'

By All Trojans Staff23 hours ago
USATSI_17518239
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Shares Exclusive Info On Teams Interested In Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17744655
Football

Trojan QB Caleb Williams Shares Incredible Gift With USC Hoops Ahead of March Madness

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17878655
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball March Madness Fate Revealed

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 13, 2022
USATSI_16784357
Football

Report: JT Daniels Showing Interest In Pac-12 School

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17870518
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA, Pac-12 Tournament

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17871018
Football

Colin Cowherd: USC's Lincoln Riley 'Deserves The Best'

By All Trojans StaffMar 11, 2022