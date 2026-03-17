The Three Players Who Will Decide USC's March Madness Tournament Run
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The USC Trojans are back in the NCAA Tournament after earning the No. 9 seed in Regional 4. USC will be taking on the No. 8 seeded Clemson Tigers.
If the Trojans want to go on a deep tournament run, these players will have to be at their best.
Jazzy Davidson, Guard
This one might be obvious but freshman guard Jazzy Davidson is the engine for this Trojans team. Davison leads the team in just about every category with averages of 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game.
The 6-1 Davidson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was also selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First-team All-Big Ten.
If Davidson struggles in the tournament, it’s hard to see a world where USC can make it to the second weekend.
Kara Dunn, Guard
Someone that can help take the pressure off of Davidson in the backcourt is senior guard Kara Dunn. Dunn is in her first season with USC after being with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from 2022-2025.
Dunn has tournament experience and was in an 8-9 game last season with the No. 9 seeded Yellow Jackets when they fell to the No. 8 seeded Richmond Spiders. Dunn played 37 minutes in that contest.
Dunn has averaged the second most points on USC this season, behind only Davidson. She is averaging 15.3 points per game on an efficient 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point land. She is also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
If teams show more pressure to stop Davidson in the backcourt, it could leave opportunity for Dunn with less attention being shown her way.
Laura Williams, Forward
There’s no doubt that USC is a team led by guards, but just guard-play won’t be enough for USC to go on a deep run in March.
As the season has progressed, freshman forward Laura Williams has began to take on a big role. After not playing to much through the first few months of the season, Williams now consistently finds herself in the starting lineup and playing around 20-30 minutes per game.
Since Feb. 1, she is averaging 4.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
It’s a lot to ask of two freshmen like Davidson and Williams to save their best for their first ever NCAA Tournament, but that’s what this year’s team is going to have to rely on.
South Carolina Looming
If USC is able to take down Clemson, the team likely standing between them and the Sweet 16 is the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 31-3 this season and is coming off back to five-straight appearances in the Final Four, including winning the 2022 and 2024 national championships.
The Gamecocks will be seeking their sixth straight trip to the Final Four in 2026. South Carolina is led by forward Joyce Edwards, who averages 19.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1