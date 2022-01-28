Stanford Defeats USC Basketball 64-61

The No. 15 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Stanford Cardinal at the Galen Center on Thursday night. The Men of Troy were looking for their 18th win of the season, after defeating Arizona State on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Stanford Cardinal took the lead early in the first half, but USC quickly narrowed the score. The Trojans closed the first half with a 17-4 run, leading 34-28 to start the second.

USC maintained a lead well into the second, but Stanford regained momentum. The Men of Troy were down 57-60 with two minutes left in the game, until Drew Peterson drained a three pointer to tie it up 60-60. Stanford's Harrison Ingram made a layup with 33 seconds remaining, giving the Cardinal a lead. Isaiah Mobley got to the line, but missed his second free throw. Brandon Angel nailed his two foul shots, to finish the game.

Drew Peterson led USC in scoring with 14 points total, Boogie Ellis followed with 11. Stanford's Jaiden Delaire led the Cardinal with 14 points, while Ingram followed with 11.

USC advances to [17-3], while the Stanford Cardinal move to [12-6].

Final Score: 64-61

Next Up: The Trojans welcome the California Golden Bears to the Galen Center on Saturday [Jan. 29] at 4:00 p.m. PT.

