Why Quarterback Caleb Williams Was The Biggest Winner Before NFL Wild Card

From the USC Trojans to the NFL, 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams has lived up to the high expectations in his second season with the Chicago Bears.

In just his second season commanding the Bears offense, Williams becomes Chicago's newest single season passing record holder, notching 3,900+ passing yards this regular season even after their 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. Now, under first year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams leads the Bears through their first NFL Playoffs since 2020.

Caleb Williams Sets Single-Season Passing Record

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The difference between the Chicago Bears regular season record between 2024 and drastic, but one thing remained consistent throughout their season: Williams.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was seen as the answer to Chicago's dreadful few seasons. Although their 5-12 record last season may not be appealing on Williams NFL Resume, his 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions stood out for the rookie. This season, Williams recorded 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions prove his talent and development in just his second season.

His single-season passing record passes former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer in 1995, when he threw for 3,838 passing yards. Williams would later pass Kramer 20 years later in a historic year for the Bears heading into their Wild Card matchup next weekend.

Looking back to the Bears 42-38 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, Williams caught the eyes of a highly regarded NFL head coach in 49ers Kyle Shanahan.

“Caleb is one of the best throwers, most athletic quarterbacks I’ve ever seen in terms of his height, weight, and speed. He makes some big-time throws. Extremely scary on the parameter. Can hold on to the ball for a while, not in a bad way, but by creating stuff, which makes coverages have to hold up forever,” Shanahan said prior to the Bears vs. 49ers game.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Williams Rewrites Record Books At Both USC And The Bears

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After a remarkable 2025 regular season for Williams, most reminisce on the career he built in college with the USC Trojans. During his time with USC under coach Lincoln Riley, Williams broke multiple single-season records, and became the Trojans eighth Heisman Trophy winner.

At USC, Williams threw for 8,170 passing yards, 93 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions in two seasons with the Trojans. Williams holds multiple single-season records in South Central for total offense with 4,919 yards, most total touchdowns scored with 52, most touchdown passes thrown with 42, and lowest rate of interceptions with five in 500 attempts, to name a few.

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Williams made the move to USC after Riley had accepted the head coaching Job for the Trojans in November of 2021. In Riley's first season with Williams, the Trojans finished the year 11-3, beating opponents like then-No. 16 UCLA and then-No. 15 Notre Dame. Williams set the bar high for quarterback play at USC, and was a testament to the type of signal-callers Riley can produce.

What's Next For Williams And Chicago Bears

The Bears and Williams now turn to their Wild Card Playoffs, hosting NFC North rivals Green Bay on Jan. 10. Williams will look to lead the offense after a frustrating loss to the Lions, and make their first run in the Playoffs since 2010. The Playoffs appearance also marks Johnson's first as a head coach, who brought the Bears to a winning record of 11-6, and has the chance to make history with their Wild Card game against the Packers.

The NFC North Champions are a dangerous contender and could be the team to beat this season in the Playoffs.

Recommended Articles