USC Star Alijah Arenas Lands With Intriguing Team in NBA Draft Projection

For USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas, his freshman season was nothing short of unorthodox. Despite a late-season collegiate debut and a limited sample of games played, Arenas' upside still has him firmly in the conversation as a prospect in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. He may not have the same lottery buzz that he had before the season, but he has quietly become a potential second round steal for a team looking for a scorer with high upside.

In Bleacher Report's latest two-round 2026 NBA Mock Draft, Arenas is projected to stay home in California, landing with the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 37 overall. The projection is banking more on potential over proven production, but it also raises the question of whether the former 13th ranked high school player in the country could return to USC to re-establish his draft momentum and vault himself back into the lottery pick conversation with a strong sophomore campaign.

Rough Season With Flashes of Stardom

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Unlike most highly-touted freshman, Arenas did not hit the ground running. His debut was delayed after a serious offseason car accident and a torn meniscus forced him to miss the first 18 games of the season.

After missing over half the year, Arenas eventually made his collegiate debut on Jan. 21 against the Northwestern Wildcats. He had a solid outing with eight points, two assists and two steals but it was obvious that it would take time to shake the rust off. Over his first four games, Arenas averaged just 7.5 points in 23.3 minutes while struggling with efficiency while trying to find his rhythm.

Over his next stretch of games, Arenas looked like the five-star prospect who once carried top-10 expectations in his class. He exploded for a career-high 29 points against the Indiana Hoosiers, followed it with 24 points at Penn State Nittany Lions, and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. In that span, his scoring jumped to 21.5 points per game in over 30 minutes.

That stretch is what scouts are holding onto. The combination of shot creation, confidence off the dribble, and a 6-foot-6 frame with a near 7-foot wingspan still projects cleanly to the next level. The inconsistency is real, but so is the upside.

Why the Clippers Could Be a Developmental Fit

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On the surface, Arenas doesn’t solve an immediate need for the Clippers. But this version of the Clippers isn’t operating like a traditional contender anymore. After moving on from star guard James Harden and veteran center Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles reshaped its core around younger pieces like Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson. That signals a clear pivot toward flexibility and long-term development. Arenas fits that timeline.

He wouldn’t be asked to run the offense with Garland in place. He wouldn’t be forced into high-pressure scoring with Mathurin already established. Instead, he’d slot into a more controlled role as a secondary shot creator, likely leading or contributing heavily to second-unit scoring. That’s where his game translates best early.

If Kawhi Leonard remains on the team beyond this offseason, Arenas benefits from a low-pressure environment with veteran structure. If Leonard is gone, the runway only expands. Either way, the Clippers would be betting on growth, not immediate production. And for a player that is still pretty unrefined, it would be a strong environment where he would be given the time to simply focus on polishing his game.

Could Arenas Return to USC?

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Being projected in the early second round creates an interesting decision point for Arenas. Entering the year, he carried lottery-level expectations. Now, the evaluation is more complicated. That’s where the possibility of a return to USC becomes real. On an episode of the Hoopin' n Hollerin' podcast, his father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, revealed that Alijah returning for his sophomore season isn't completely out of the question.

“I said, ‘If you want to come back again, why would you?' He said, ‘I want to lead college in scoring. I don’t think these people know what I could do.’ I said, ‘Fair, fair.'”

“I said, ‘If you’re top five in either one, which one would you rather do? He was like, ‘I would rather come back again and be number five so I can lead the league in scoring.’ He puts too much into his craft that he doesn’t think he got evaluated correctly.”

With Chad Baker-Mazara and multiple seniors departing, the Trojans are heading toward a younger core. Arenas would likely step into a featured role alongside five-star forward Christian Collins and the Ratliff twins, Adonis and Darius. A full offseason of development could position him as the clear No. 1 option.

That’s the real decision: bet on upside now, or maximize it with a full season as the guy.