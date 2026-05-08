USC Trojans Receive Surprising Big Ten Attendance Ranking

During the USC Trojans 2025-26 college basketball season, the team finished with an 18-14 overall record and a 7-13 record in Big Ten play. Attendance at the Galen Center was a concern that coach Eric Musselman expressed throughout the season, as several of the Trojans' marquee home matchups in Big Ten play were taken over by opposing teams’ fanbases.

USC has a right to be concerned about its home attendance at the Galen Center, as during the 2025-26 college basketball season, it was among the worst in the Big Ten. The Trojans were ranked 17th in the Big Ten in home attendance, averaging 5,538 fans per game, which was 53.99 percent of capacity.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The only other Big Ten team with a worse home attendance than the Trojans last season was the Northwestern Wildcats, and it wasn’t by much. The Wildcats averaged 5,494 fans for home games last season at Welsh Ryan Arena.

Since Musselman took over as USC’s coach in 2024, he’s made a strong effort to gain more fan interest in the Trojans basketball program. Missing the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, obviously, won’t help gain interest from the Trojans faithful, but brighter days could be ahead.

Why USC's Home Attendance Could Improve Next Season

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering Musselman’s third season as the Trojans coach, his USC group has the potential to be a special team and among the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season. USC has had another aggressive approach in the transfer portal this offseason and is set to bring in a top-ranked 2026 recruiting class that includes three McDonald’s All-Americans.

The talent of five-star forward Christian Collins, along with four-star forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff, could put USC in a great position not only to make the tournament but to make a run in year three of Musselman.

The addition of these three talented recruits could also attract more fans for USC basketball games at the Galen Center next season. In the transfer portal, Musselman has added six players.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, UConn center Eric Reibe, and Colgate guard Jalen Cox are among the notable players that Musselman and the Trojans added in the transfer portal this offseason. USC’s 2026 transfer portal class is ranked No. 21 overall and third in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers, per 247Sports.

The Return of Top Contributors For Trojans

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC also returns star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, who look to form one of the most dominant backcourts in the Big Ten next season. Before his season-ending right shoulder injury, Rice, following USC’s 83-81 Maui Invitational Semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates, was one of the Trojans' top scorers in the six games he played, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Arenas made his Trojans debut in mid-January following recovery from a brutal car accident and a torn meniscus injury. In 14 games played for the Trojans last season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With both players returning for the 2026-27 season at full strength, not only do Rice and Arenas have the potential to form a dominant backcourt, but their play could attract more Trojan fans to the Galen Center.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.