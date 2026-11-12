USC Basketball’s Big Three Continues to Surge Ahead of South Carolina

The No. 3 USC Trojans women's basketball program is ranked third in the nation for a reason, and Tuesday night's 105-44 victory over the College of Charleston was another example of why the Women of Troy are poised to make a run at a national championship during the 2026-27 season.

Three USC stars made their presence felt in the blowout. Freshman guard Saniyah Hall, sophomore guard Jazzy Davidson and senior guard JuJu Watkins each scored at least 20 points. The trio combined for 68 points, which is a prime example of the kind of offensive firepower that could make the Trojans one of the most difficult teams to match up against.

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Tuesday's matchup was one USC was expected to dominate, it also gave the Trojans another opportunity to build momentum and continue establishing their identity before heading into a much tougher nonconference test.

With three consecutive games surpassing the 100-point mark, the Women of Troy have looked increasingly comfortable offensively. However, their next challenge will be a significant step up in competition when they travel to face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 15.

USC Dominates Charleston to Stay Undefeated

USC continued its dominant start to the 2026-27 season on Tuesday night, cruising past College of Charleston 105-44 at the Galen Center to improve to 3-0. The Trojans have now scored at least 100 points in each of their first three games, with Hall, Davidson and Watkins leading the way once again.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans opened the game with an 18-0 run and built a 25-4 advantage in the first quarter. Davidson and Watkins fueled the early surge on both ends of the floor, combining for 16 points during the run.

USC continued to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Charleston 29-15 to take a 58-23 lead into halftime. Hall, Davidson and Watkins had all reached double figures by the break. The momentum carried into the second half, with Hall taking over during a stretch in the third quarter. The freshman scored seven consecutive points before USC followed with another 9-0 run.

Hall and Davidson finished with 24 points apiece, while Watkins added 20 points in just 22 minutes. Watkins also contributed six assists and four steals, continuing to work her way back into the rotation after missing last season with an ACL injury. She did not play in the fourth quarter.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The USC Trojans huddle before the tipoff for their game against theMississippi State Bulldogs during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) in center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans also controlled the game defensively, forcing 21 turnovers and turning those mistakes into 28 points. Freshman forward Sitaya Fagan led USC with nine rebounds. USC will now turn its attention to its biggest test of the young season, traveling to face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 15.

USC Has a Chance to Make Major Statement Against South Carolina

The No. 3 USC Trojans are about to face their biggest test of the young season, traveling to Columbia to take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. It is an early-season matchup between two programs with legitimate national championship aspirations, but there is also plenty of history between these teams heading into the showdown.

South Carolina has won the previous two meetings between the programs over the past year, including last season's NCAA Tournament second-round matchup. However, this time around, USC will have Watkins back on the floor.

Jul 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley attends the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior missed both meetings while recovering from the ACL injury that sidelined her for the entirety of last season, and her return gives the Trojans a different look heading into one of their toughest road tests.

Watkins has wasted little time reminding everyone what USC was missing. Through her first three games, she is averaging 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

However, USC's supporting cast could ultimately determine how competitive the Trojans are against the nation's top-ranked team. Hall has already emerged as another reliable scoring option, while Davidson gives USC another versatile offensive weapon.

The Gamecocks have looked just as impressive to start the season, picking up dominant wins over ranked Maryland and North Carolina. Their 45-point victory over the Tar Heels marked the largest margin of victory South Carolina has recorded against a Top 25 opponent, according to ESPN.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For USC, the challenge will be matching South Carolina's physicality, particularly on the glass and inside the paint, while finding ways to generate offense against one of the most talented defenses in the country.

The Trojans have looked every bit like a championship contender through the opening stretch, but Sunday's matchup will offer a much clearer picture of where this group stands against the nation's best.

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