USC Freshman Saniyah Hall Steals the Spotlight With Breakout Debut

The No. 3 USC Trojans women’s basketball team began their anticipated 2026-27 season in impressive fashion, routing the UNLV Rebels 100-68 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Monday.

While the game was highlighted by the long-awaited return of JuJu Watkins, one USC player in the season opener revealed just how much of an impact she can have for the Trojans this season.

Saniyah Hall Impresses In USC Trojans Debut

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) celebrates with the player of the game trophy during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, the Trojans have a trio of former No. 1 overall recruits in JuJu Watkins, Jazzy Davidson, and Saniyah Hall. It’s one of the many reasons major expectations have been placed on coach Lindey Gottlieb's Trojans squad not only to make the 2027 Women’s Final Four in Columbus, but also to win the national championship.

Saniyah Hall could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Trojans to do just that, as she complements both Watkins and Davidson well. In her debut, Hall put on a show for the Trojans, scoring 22 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 7-of-8 shooting.

This was the type of performance Hall needed in her debut. As the season progresses, it’ll be interesting to see the continued impact she can have on the Trojans in their pursuit of a national championship.

According to the latest FanDuel Sportsbook national championship odds, the Trojans are among the favorites at +460, behind the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 2 UConn Huskies, who are both at +260.

How JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson Performed In Season Opener

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While recovering from her torn ACL, Watkins served as Davidson’s mentor. The mentorship Watkins gave Davidson paid off. Last season, amid the Trojans' struggles, Davidson led USC, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Davidson is already off to a strong start to the 2026-27 season, as in Monday’s opener against UNLV, she led the Trojans in scoring with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting. Now, Davidson and Watkins share the floor and will be the two key leaders in leading the Trojans to the national championship this season.

As for Watkins, she showed emotion after her anticipated return, and her performance in the season opener proved just how important she is to the Trojans' roster.

JuJu Watkins was visibly emotional after her first game back in over 18 months ❤️



We're glad to have you back, JuJu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WMHwcITBup — espnW (@espnW) November 2, 2026

In her return, Watkins finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 9-of-22 shooting. The trio of Davidson, Watkins, and Hall, who all scored 20-plus points in the win over the Rebels on Monday, look to continue their scoring success as they play at the Galen Center for the first time this season on Sunday against the Utah State Aggies.

How Saniya Hall Can Help Trojans In Marquee Games This Season

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new Trojans trio will be tested throughout their non-conference slate with key matchups against the Baylor Bears and the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. The Nov. 15 matchup against the Gamecocks in Greenville, South Carolina, is one of the most anticipated matchups of the first month of the season and could very well be a national championship preview for April.

The Big Ten is also loaded this season, as, along with the Trojans, eight other conference teams are ranked, including the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 11 UCLA Bruins, No. 16 Washington Huskies, No. 17 Minnesota Golden Gophers, No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 20 Maryland Terrapins, and No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Set to be challenged in these matchups, this is where Hall can really step in for the Trojans and make an impact alongside Watkins and Davidson. The Trojans' depth also can’t be ignored this season, as their key pieces include Kennedy Smith and Sitaya Fagan.

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