JuJu Watkins Turns Heads in Official Injury Return Before Anticipated Season

The expectations are sky-high for the No. 3 USC Trojans women’s basketball team. On Sunday, they played their only exhibition game at the Galen Center against the California Golden Bears.

The Trojans defeated the Golden Bears 78-76 in a game that marked the return of star guard JuJu Watkins, who missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In her return, Watkins scored 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes. Watkins also impressed on defense, recording three steals and two blocks in the preseason win against the Golden Bears.

Freshman star Saniyah Hall recorded 23 points, and guard Jazzy Davidson added 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds ahead of her sophomore season, where she looks to build on an impressive freshman year in Los Angeles.

USC Trojans National Championship Chances

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are coming off a 2025-26 season in which they finished 18-14 overall and went 9-9 in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans beat the Clemson Tigers in overtime before falling to the eventual national runner-ups, the South Carolina Gamecocks, in the Round of 32.

This was, of course, without Watkins, and with her return, the Women of Troy are poised to be one of the best teams in the country and make a run at a national championship. The latest FanDuel Sportsbook national championship betting odds suggest the Trojans could do just that this season.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) celebrates with the player of the game trophy during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have one of the best odds to win the national championship at +460, with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 2 UConn Huskies ahead of them at +260. The 2027 Women's Final Four will be held in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena from April 2 to 4, and the Trojans hope to be a part of it.

During her freshman season, when she led the Trojans, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, Davidson received great mentorship from Watkins. Now the two will share the court together, looking to be one of the best backcourts in the country.

Expectations are also high for Saniyah Hall, a talented five-star guard from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, who joins two other former five-stars, Davidson and Watkins. Hall is ranked the No. 2 overall recruit nationally, per 247Sports, and could be the final piece for the Trojans to win a national championship.

USC Trojans Photoshoot With SLAM

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davidson, Watkins, and Hall recently participated in a photo shoot with SLAM, and the new SLAM cover featuring the trio of Davidson, Watkins, and Hall was revealed on Oct. 26. Watkins spoke about the Trojans trio heading into an anticipated 2026-27 season.

“I think we’re building culture so that even when we leave, SC is still the place to be,” Watkins said in an interview with SLAM.

The new Trojans trio of Davidson, Watkins, and Hall will look to cement themselves as Trojans legends before becoming future stars at the WNBA level by leading the Trojans to their third national championship in program history.

The Trojans are scheduled to tip off the 2026-27 season on Nov. 2 against the UNLV Rebels in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. The Trojans and Rebels will tip off at 1 p.m. PT.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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