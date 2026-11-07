Three Things to Watch for in USC Trojans Basketball's Clash vs. Wichita State

After a comfortable 95-63 win over the Milwaukee Panthers to open the 2026-27 college basketball season, the No. 21 USC Trojans will face their first test of their non-conference schedule against the Wichita State Shockers in the Lake Tahoe Classic on Sunday night.

The excitement is high for the Trojans in their third season under coach Eric Musselman, as they have major expectations to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. The Trojans have the roster to do just that with key returns, a top-ranked recruiting class, and talented transfer additions. Here are three things to watch as the Trojans look to beat the Shockers on Sunday night.

How Will Ratliff Brothers Build On Impressive Debut?

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than five-star forward Christian Collins, the Trojans 2026 recruiting class is highlighted by a pair of four-star brothers, Adonis and Darius Ratliff, who both have great potential in their freshman seasons. The two brothers impressed in their Trojan debut, both earning spots in the starting lineup and combining for 39 points.

It was Adonis who led the way for the Trojans in their victory over the Panthers, scoring 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 7-of-10 shooting. Darius added 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-10 shooting.

The two also showed the impact they can have defensively for the Trojans. Combining for seven blocks. Now, the two look to build on their impressive debut for the Trojans in Sunday night’s Lake Tahoe Classic against the Shockers, who will present a tougher challenge for the pair of talented freshmen.

The Backcourt Duo of Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas return to Los Angeles healthy and looking to form one of the top backcourts in the Big Ten this season.

The performance of these two guards and the leadership they show throughout the season for the Trojans will be the difference in USC being among the top Big Ten teams and giving teams like the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 6 Michigan State Spartans a tough fight, both among the favorites to win the conference and make the 2027 Final Four in Detroit.

In the Trojans' season opener, the duo of Arenas and Rice combined for 36 points. Last season, both Rice and Arenas went through their own injuries, which held the Trojans back as they finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice missed the entire 2025-26 season with a right shoulder injury, and Arenas didn’t make his debut until January after recovering from a torn meniscus. Before that, Arenas was also involved in a brutal car crash. It’s been quite the road to recovery for the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

In the 14 games Arenas played for the Trojans in his freshman year, he averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The health of both Rice and Arenas is crucial for the Trojans' success this season, and they’ll look to build on their performances in the season opener on Sunday night at a neutral site against the Shockers.

Kenyon Giles vs. USC Trojans Backcourt

Feb 26, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Kenyon Giles (1) handles the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either Rice or Arenas will be tasked with guarding Shockers guard Kenyon Giles, who returns to Wichita as the team’s leading scorer from the 2025-26 season. Last season, the Shockers finished with a 24-12 overall record and went 13-5 in AAC play.

The Shockers ultimately fell short of the tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT before falling to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Giles led the way for the Shockers in scoring, averaging 19.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

In the Shockers' 79-67 win to open the season against the Cal State Northridge Matadors, Giles scored 21 points. The performance from Giles and Shockers center William Berg will play the biggest role in the Shockers' efforts to upset the Trojans on Sunday night.

The Trojans and Shockers will tip off the Lake Tahoe Classic from the Tahoe Blue Event Center at 8 p.m. PT in Stateline, Nevada, with the game broadcast on the CW.

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