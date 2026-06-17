Get to Know USC Trojans Basketball Newcomers

Heading into the 2026-2027 college basketball season, the USC Trojans pushed themselves into early contender conversation due to their offseason moves. First, coach Eric Musselman and the Southern Cal staff recruited a top-10 class – No. 3 by On3/Rivals and No. 9 by 247Sports. The Trojans also scooped talent out of the transfer portal, bringing in a top-25 transfer class.

On June 15, the incoming freshmen and transfers introduced themselves to the Trojans fans as they continue offseason practices.

Christian Collins: Five-Star Power Forward

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Get to know our newest Trojans 👋⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gkYybnykuG — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 16, 2026

The 6-8 (seven-foot wingspan), 200-pound forward is a home-grown talent from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California). Collins was a glass clearing, high energy, defensive player for the Braves who averaged 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds through his junior and senior seasons. His most successful season was his senior year when he averaged 25.5 points (No. 165 nationally), 3.6 assists, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and a block per game.

Collins’ final season earned him honors such as the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Team, MaxPreps Third Team All-American and the Trinity League Co-MVP. He also finished the season nationally ranked – No. 9 by 247Sports, No. 3 by Rivals and No. 5 by ESPN. Collins went on to choose Southern Cal over college basketball blue bloods like Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas.

Darius Ratliff: Four-Star Center

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Darius Ratliff (13) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Trojans will be adding a modern day big man in Ratliff. Coming in at 6-11, 210 pounds, Ratliff has shown rim protecting skills, speed and strong finishing ability at the high school level. Hailing from White Plains, New York, Ratliff played at Archbishop Stepinac where he won three-straight state titles. During his senior year, he averaged 13.3 points, 1.8 assists, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game (No. 5 in the state).

Ratliff was named to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American East roster and the First Team All-League by the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). Then Darius and his brother, Adonis, became the first signees of the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class.

Adonis Ratliff: Four-Star Forward

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adonis Ratliff is the twin brother to Darius. The two won three consecutive state championships at Archbishop Stepinac and kicked off USC’s 2026 recruiting class. While his brother is a presence inside the paint, Adonis is the skillful shooter – 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from the arch in his senior year. Ratliff finished the season averaging 10.1 points, 1.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, a steal and 2.1 blocks per game (No. 15 in the state).

The four-star forward was also named to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American team and competed in the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp.

KJ Lewis: Senior Guard

Feb 14, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) shoots the ball against UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Texas native will bring a veteran presence to a young USC squad. Lewis started his collegiate career at Arizona (2023-2025). As a true freshman, Lewis got meaningful minutes off the bench and averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He finished the season with 38 steals, the ninth-most by a Wildcats freshman, and was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention.

During his sophomore campaign, Lewis averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game (six starts, 36 appearances). Then in the Big 12 tournament, Lewis stepped up for the Wildcats by averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

For his junior season, Lewis transferred to Georgetown. Before suffering a season-ending injury, he started in 27 games, averaging 14.9 points – the Hoyas’ leading scorer– 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the end of the regular season, Lewis was ranked No. 8 in scoring, No. 2 in steals (59) and No. 10 in free throw percentage (75.2 percent) in the Big East.

Eric Reibe: Sophomore Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) dunks the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Trojans landed a promising, young talent from the transfer portal in Eric Reibe. The rising sophomore is originally from Germany but prepped at The Bullis School (Potomac, Maryland). He also has experience in international competitions – was part of the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit (2025), selected to Germany’s FIBA U19 World Cup team and represented his country in the U16 and U18 European Championship.

Reibe started his collegiate career with UConn (2025-2026). As a true freshman, he appeared in all 40 games with five starts underneath his belt. He finished the season averaging 13.8 minutes, 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 65.8 percent from the field along with a total of 29 blocks. With a 7-1, 260 pound build, Reibe will be a physical, savvy, stretch-five for Southern Cal.

Jalen Cox: Senior Guard

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

USC’s trend of acquiring veterans continues with senior guard Jalen Cox. The combo guard spent the past three years at Colgate University (Hamilton, New York) where he was selected to the All-Patriot League All-Defensive Team twice, First Team (2025-2026) and Third Team (2024-2025). He finishes his tenure at Colgate averaging 11.2 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 34 percent beyond the arch and 80.7 percent at the line.

In Cox’s junior season, he started in all 31 games, recorded five double-doubles, led Colgate assists per game (5.3) and finished third in points per game in the Patriots League (17.9). The L.A. native will now return home to provide a spark to the Trojans’ offense.

Jadis Jones: Junior Guard

Nov 27, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Lindenwood Lions guard Jadis Jones (10) shoots the ball against Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) and center Josh Gray (33) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jones spent the past two seasons at Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Missouri). As a true freshman (2024-2025), Jones was the only Lion to play and start in all 33 games. He finished the season averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds (No. 10 in the conference), 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals, while earning honors such as OVC Freshman of the Year and All-OVC Second Team Selection.

During his sophomore campaign, the 6-5 guard averaged 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds (second on the team), and 2.6 assists per game, led the team with a 57.4 field-goal percentage, posted ten double-doubles and was selected to the All-OVC First Team. While providing energy on the offensive end, Jones has proved he can guard all five positions with effort and aggressiveness.

Joshua Hughes: Senior Forward

Evansville's Joshua Hughes (11) dunks as the Evansville Purple Aces play the Indiana State Sycamores at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing at 6-10, the Trojans land another international player (Brisbane, Australia) with great experience, size and leadership. He represented Australia’s national team in the U17 World Cup in 2022 and the NBL1 league for the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence.

Hughes is coming from University of Evansville, where he appeared in all 33-35 games the past three seasons. He finishes his tenure with a total of 582 points, 77 blocks, 54 steals and 62 assists.

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor: Junior Guard

Jun 24, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Salesian player Aaron Claytor (40) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hunkin-Clayor spent his high school career at Salesian College Preparatory (Richmond, California) but started his collegiate career at the University of Hawai'i. The pass-first guard appeared in 29 games and started in the last 11 as a true freshman for the Rainbow Warriors, while leading the team in assists (72, 2.5 assists per game) and steals (21).

During his sophomore year, Hunkin-Claytor suffered a season-ending injury after 17 games. Prior to the injury he was averaging 3.9 assists (second in the Big West), 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

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