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USC's Big Ten Home and Road Opponents For Upcoming Season

The USC Trojans have their Big Ten home and road opponents for the 2026-27 season set.
Cory Pappas|
USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman watches during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026.
USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman watches during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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USC Trojans

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team now has their Big Ten home and road opponents set for the 2026-27 college basketball season. Take a look at the matchups below. 

Home Opponents

USC Trojans Men's College Basketball Big Ten Schedule Opponents Home Road Galen Center Los Angeles Eric Musselman Transfer
Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iowa Hawkeyes
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan State Spartans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Wisconsin Badgers

Road Opponents

Indiana Hoosiers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Maryland Terrapins
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
Purdue Boilermakers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 

Home and Road

USC Trojans Men's College Basketball Big Ten Schedule Opponents Home Road Galen Center Los Angeles Eric Musselman Transfer
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks
Washington Bruins
UCLA Bruins 

USC's Big Ten Struggles

2026-27 will be USC's third season as a member of the Big Ten conference. It’s been a struggle in conference play thus far for the Trojans in their first two seasons in the Big Ten. 

In each of their two seasons in the Big Ten, USC has a conference record of 7-13 under coach Eric Musselman. Musselman was hired as coach in 2024. The Trojans have failed to make it to an NCAA Tournament since 2023. They hope to change that this upcoming season. 

USC looked poised to snap their two-year NCAA Tournament this past season as they got off to a great start in non-conference play. The Trojans entered the month of January with an overall record of 12-1, including winning the 2025 Maui Invitational Tournament. It was downhill from there. 

USC finished the season with an 18-14 record, which wasn’t enough to make the field of 68 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. 

USC Seeking NCAA Tournament Return

USC Trojans Men's College Basketball Big Ten Schedule Opponents Home Road Galen Center Los Angeles Eric Musselman Transfer
Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

USC’s chances to make the tournament in 2027 are bigger because of the field expanding from 68 to 76 teams. This means eight additional at-large bids.

USC’s roster on paper also looks like it could be much improved this upcoming season. USC lands No. 14 on CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein’s “Rothstein 45” rankings for the 2026 offseason. 

Rothstein projects the Trojans starting five to look like this: 

Alijah Arenas, Guard
Rodney Rice, Guard
KJ Lewis, Guard
Jacob Kofie, Forward
Eric Reibe, Center 

The Trojans got a major boost this offseason when guard Alijah Areans opted to return for his sophomore season in Los Angeles. Arenas headlined the USC 2025 recruiting class as a five-star recruit and averaged 14.1 points per game in 14 games played. He missed most of the start of the season due to a torn meniscus suffered before the season. 

USC will also be getting back another member of their backcourt in Rodney Rice. Rice played in the first few games of the season for USC last year, averaging a team high 20.3 points per game before suffering a season ending shoulder injury.

In addition to this returning production in the backcourt, USC also got a big add in the transfer portal with former Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis. Lewis was rated as a four-star transfer after averaging 14.9 points per game for the Hoyas last season.

Things are shaping up for USC to make a return to the big dance.

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Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

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