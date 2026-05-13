USC's Big Ten Home and Road Opponents For Upcoming Season

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team now has their Big Ten home and road opponents set for the 2026-27 college basketball season. Take a look at the matchups below.

Home Opponents

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wisconsin Badgers

Our 2026-27 @bigten home and road opponents are locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/piLzQqVyue — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 12, 2026

Road Opponents

Indiana Hoosiers

Illinois Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Home and Road

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks

Washington Bruins

UCLA Bruins

USC's Big Ten Struggles

2026-27 will be USC's third season as a member of the Big Ten conference. It’s been a struggle in conference play thus far for the Trojans in their first two seasons in the Big Ten.

In each of their two seasons in the Big Ten, USC has a conference record of 7-13 under coach Eric Musselman. Musselman was hired as coach in 2024. The Trojans have failed to make it to an NCAA Tournament since 2023. They hope to change that this upcoming season.

USC looked poised to snap their two-year NCAA Tournament this past season as they got off to a great start in non-conference play. The Trojans entered the month of January with an overall record of 12-1, including winning the 2025 Maui Invitational Tournament. It was downhill from there.

USC finished the season with an 18-14 record, which wasn’t enough to make the field of 68 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

USC Seeking NCAA Tournament Return

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

USC’s chances to make the tournament in 2027 are bigger because of the field expanding from 68 to 76 teams. This means eight additional at-large bids.

USC’s roster on paper also looks like it could be much improved this upcoming season. USC lands No. 14 on CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein’s “Rothstein 45” rankings for the 2026 offseason.

Rothstein projects the Trojans starting five to look like this:

Alijah Arenas, Guard

Rodney Rice, Guard

KJ Lewis, Guard

Jacob Kofie, Forward

Eric Reibe, Center

The Trojans got a major boost this offseason when guard Alijah Areans opted to return for his sophomore season in Los Angeles. Arenas headlined the USC 2025 recruiting class as a five-star recruit and averaged 14.1 points per game in 14 games played. He missed most of the start of the season due to a torn meniscus suffered before the season.

USC will also be getting back another member of their backcourt in Rodney Rice. Rice played in the first few games of the season for USC last year, averaging a team high 20.3 points per game before suffering a season ending shoulder injury.

In addition to this returning production in the backcourt, USC also got a big add in the transfer portal with former Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis. Lewis was rated as a four-star transfer after averaging 14.9 points per game for the Hoyas last season.

Things are shaping up for USC to make a return to the big dance.

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