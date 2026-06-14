Three Big Ten Road Games on USC Trojans' Schedule That Could Define the Season

Following a 2025-26 season in which the USC men’s basketball team finished with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in conference play, the Trojans, in their third season under coach Eric Musselman, are looking to get back on track and make an expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans have a talented roster with the return of star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, a talented 2026 recruiting class, and notable transfer portal additions. While the expectations are high for the Trojans, they must prove it on the court, and several key Big Ten road matchups will determine their fate next season.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, the Trojans finished with a 4-6 record on the road in Big Ten play. To make the tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season, winning on the road, especially in conference play, is the key for Musselman’s Trojans. Here is a breakdown of the three notable Big Ten road matchups on the Trojans' schedule that will determine their fate next season.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Trojans are set for what is expected to be a loaded Big Ten road slate and one of those opponents that will present a massive test for the Trojans case as one of the conference’s top teams is the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Last season at the Galen Center, the Trojans were dominated by coach Brad Underwood’s Fighting Illini, winning 101-65. It was a crushing loss that marked the beginning of the end of USC’s tournament hopes during the final stretch of the regular season.

Despite the loss of key players, including star freshman guard Keaton Wagler, the Fighting Illini are expected to remain one of the Big Ten’s best this season as they look to build off their 2026 Final Four appearance, where they eventually fell 71-62 to the UConn Huskies in the national semifinal.

An upset win on the road against the Fighting Illini would be massive for the Trojans, and they’ve done it before. During the 2024-25 season, the Trojans upset the Fighting Illini in Champaign, winning 82-72. Can the Trojans do it again?

Purdue Boilermakers

Mar 15, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the men's Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One of the most hostile arenas in all of college basketball, the Trojans will also face the Purdue Boilermakers on the road next season. Only a few Big Ten teams over the past few seasons have been able to come out of Mackey with a win, and next season, the Trojans look to be one of them.

However, last season, four Big Ten teams came out of Mackey with a victory, including the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, and Wisconsin Badgers, proving the Boilermakers aren’t as dominant at home as many realized.

Following the departure of star guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, the Boilermakers look to rely on a trio of guards, including C.J. Cox, Omer Mayer, and Jack Benter.

Can the Trojans earn a statement win at Mackey next season? The last time the Trojans and Boilermakers faced off at Mackey, Purdue dominated USC, winning 90-72.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Under coach Fred Hoiberg, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off their best season in program history. On top of winning their first-ever NCAA Tournament game, the Cornhuskers also made a run to the Sweet 16 before falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers enter the 2026-27 season looking to remain a Big Ten contender and are one of the Trojans' other road tests. Last season, the Trojans lost to the Cornhuskers at the Galen Center 82-67.

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