Three Takeaways From USC's Big Ten Schedule Release

The USC Trojans released their Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 college basketball season, and there are several exciting matchups on the schedule. Entering their third season under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans are looking to make the NCAA Tournament after falling short, finishing 18-14 overall and going 7-13 in Big Ten play.

With the potential to be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season, similar to what they were last year until backcourt injuries plagued their team, there are several matchups on USC’s conference schedule that will impact their tournament resume.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from USC’s 2026-27 Big Ten schedule as they aim to makean expanded 76-team tournament.

USC Gets Michigan and Michigan State At Home

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts down the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Trojans will face two of the top Big Ten teams at the Galen Center: the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Michigan State Spartans. Last season, the Trojans took a beating on the road against both Michigan and Michigan State, losing the two matchups by 25-plus points.

This time around, the Trojans, with an improved roster, look to have better luck against the Wolverines and the Spartans. While the Trojans didn’t beat the Wolverines the last time they visited the Galen Center during the 2024-25 season, they did defeat the Spartans, upsetting a top ten-ranked Michigan State squad 70-64 on Feb. 1, 2025.

Still a Tough Road Schedule Ahead For Trojans

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys to success next season is how they perform away from the Galen Center. Last season, the Trojans went 5-6 on the road and earned one notable 73-71 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Trojans will face several challenging road tests, which include matchups against three other Big Ten teams, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, along with a game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

While USC added the No. 3 overall transfer portal class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, the Hooisers were No. 1. How USC performs on the road next season will dictate which seed they earn in the tournament.

Home Battles Against Iowa and Wisconsin

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In addition to hosting two of the Big Ten’s best at the Galen Center next season in Michigan and Michigan State, the Trojans are also set to face both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers in Los Angeles.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes were among the two underrated teams in the Big Ten last season, and the Trojans went 1-1 on the road against them. Both the Badgers and Hawkeyes are coming off impressive seasons. While the Badgers were upset by High Point in the first round of the tournament, the Hawkeyes made a March Madness run to the Elite 8 as a No. 9 seed.

The Hawkeyes' season came to an end in the Elite 8, losing 71-59 to the Illinois Fighting Illini, after knocking off the top-seeded Florida Gators and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes could again be a tough Big Ten team next season, making for an exciting matchup at the Galen Center against the Trojans.

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