Alijah Arenas Makes USC Trojans History in Latest NBA Draft Projection

The USC Trojans have not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since 2024. That looks like it could be changing when the 2027 draft comes around next June.

Two USC Trojans in 2027 NBA Mock Draft

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBADraft.net revealed an early 2027 NBA Mock Draft. They have two USC Trojans going in the lottery, and one of them going No. 1 overall.

No. 1: Alijah Arenas, Guard

At No. 1, they tabbed USC guard Alijah Arenas being selected. If this were to happen, Arenas would become the first ever Trojan to go No. 1 overall in an NBA Draft. The highest draft USC players in history are guard O.J. Mayo and forward Evan Mobley. Mayo was selected No. 3 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft while Mobley was selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alijahs Arenas is entering his second season at USC. The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a turbulent freshman year, marred by injuries on and off the court. Arenas was a five-star recruit in the high school recruiting class of 2025.

Before the 2025-26 season even got underway, Arenas had a serious health scare when he was involved in a car crash in April. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery and looked poised to be full-go for the season opener. That would not end top being the case. Arenas suffered a torn meniscus in July and missed most of the season.

In 14 games played as a freshman, the 6-6 Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. USC fans should be excited about Arenas this season if he’s able to have a fully heathy offseason now with some experience under his belt.

No. 12: Christian Collins, Forward

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second USC player projected in this mock is freshman forward Christian Collins. Collins is a five-star class of 2026 recruit that signed with USC. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite.

The 6-8 Collins played his high school ball last season for St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. As a senior during the 2025-26 season, Collins averaged 25.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He has the tools to make an immediate impact for the Trojans this season.

USC’s official team X account posted a quote from Trojans assistant coach Michael Musselman on what Collins brings to the table.

“Christian Collins is explosive, athletic, and fun to watch,” Musselman said. “He can make shots all over the floor and he’s a threat on the offensive and defensive end at all times because he’s so versatile.”

USC Seeking NCAA Tournament Return

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has missed the last three NCAA Tournaments. Will they return to the big dance in 2027? Coach Eric Musselman is going into his third year at the helm in Los Angeles. He has an overall record of 35-32 after his first two seasons. He’ll have to improve on that to get USC to the NCAA Tournament.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.