Alijah Arenas Makes USC Trojans History in Latest NBA Draft Projection
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The USC Trojans have not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since 2024. That looks like it could be changing when the 2027 draft comes around next June.
Two USC Trojans in 2027 NBA Mock Draft
NBADraft.net revealed an early 2027 NBA Mock Draft. They have two USC Trojans going in the lottery, and one of them going No. 1 overall.
No. 1: Alijah Arenas, Guard
At No. 1, they tabbed USC guard Alijah Arenas being selected. If this were to happen, Arenas would become the first ever Trojan to go No. 1 overall in an NBA Draft. The highest draft USC players in history are guard O.J. Mayo and forward Evan Mobley. Mayo was selected No. 3 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft while Mobley was selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Alijahs Arenas is entering his second season at USC. The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a turbulent freshman year, marred by injuries on and off the court. Arenas was a five-star recruit in the high school recruiting class of 2025.
Before the 2025-26 season even got underway, Arenas had a serious health scare when he was involved in a car crash in April. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery and looked poised to be full-go for the season opener. That would not end top being the case. Arenas suffered a torn meniscus in July and missed most of the season.
In 14 games played as a freshman, the 6-6 Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. USC fans should be excited about Arenas this season if he’s able to have a fully heathy offseason now with some experience under his belt.
No. 12: Christian Collins, Forward
The second USC player projected in this mock is freshman forward Christian Collins. Collins is a five-star class of 2026 recruit that signed with USC. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite.
The 6-8 Collins played his high school ball last season for St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. As a senior during the 2025-26 season, Collins averaged 25.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He has the tools to make an immediate impact for the Trojans this season.
USC’s official team X account posted a quote from Trojans assistant coach Michael Musselman on what Collins brings to the table.
“Christian Collins is explosive, athletic, and fun to watch,” Musselman said. “He can make shots all over the floor and he’s a threat on the offensive and defensive end at all times because he’s so versatile.”
USC Seeking NCAA Tournament Return
USC has missed the last three NCAA Tournaments. Will they return to the big dance in 2027? Coach Eric Musselman is going into his third year at the helm in Los Angeles. He has an overall record of 35-32 after his first two seasons. He’ll have to improve on that to get USC to the NCAA Tournament.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1