Instant Reaction From USC Trojans' Big Ten Preseason Poll Ranking
Although Big Ten Media Days begin on Tuesday, July 28, there is no official media preseason poll conducted by the conference. One of the major unofficial preseason polls is held by Cleveland.com, and the USC Trojans came in at No. 4 before 2026 officially kicks off.
Ranking USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans at No. 4 feels relatively fair considering the Indiana's surge to the top of the conference combined with the high expectations that surround both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Biggest USC Trojans Takeaway From Big Ten Preseason Poll
Ohio State (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), and Indiana (No. 3) are the three teams above the Trojans in the preseason poll, and
USC faces each of those top three programs on the field during the regular season. Will Riley and the Trojans be able to navigate such a gauntlet of a conference schedule?
The Oregon and Ohio State games are at home for USC, but the Trojans will leave the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on Indiana.
The Buckeyes, Ducks, and Hoosiers all made the College Football Playoff ago, and Indiana won the national title
Big Ten Preseason Media Poll
Only Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana received first-place votes in the Cleveland.com preseason media poll. Here are all 18 Big Ten teams ranked before the fall:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. USC Trojans
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Washington Huskies
8. Iowa Hawkeyes
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
11. Nebraska Cornhuskers
12. Wisconsin Badgers
13. UCLA Bruins
14. Northwestern Wildcats
15. Maryland Terrapins
16. Michigan State Spartans
17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
18. Purdue Boilermakers
Implications on USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Chances
If USC does finish fourth in the Big Ten, there is a non-zero chance that the Trojans are in the CFP. In the first iteration of the 12-team field, the Big Ten sent Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Indiana, so four teams from one conference has been seen before.
Can USC make it into the postseason with three losses? If not, then the Trojans have to knock off at least one of Oregon, Ohio State, or Indiana while remaining perfect against all other opponents. However, if USC can win two out of the three toughest games on the schedule, Riley and company could give themselves a bit more breathing room.
When it comes to contenders for the Big Ten title, the consensus around USC feels like the Trojans are still on the outside yet first in line to be let in.
The Cleveland.com preseason media poll is only one projection, though, and few people expected the run that Indiana went on in 2025, winning the Big Ten and running the table through the CFP. Meanwhile, Ohio State surprised in 2024 after losing two games in the regular season and then storming through the new playoff bracket before winning the national title.
The Trojans could be a surprise team USC, especially thanks to new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Combined with Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava spending another year under the tutelage of Riley, watch out for USC come the fall.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.