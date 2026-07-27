Instant Reaction From USC Trojans' Big Ten Preseason Poll Ranking

Although Big Ten Media Days begin on Tuesday, July 28, there is no official media preseason poll conducted by the conference. One of the major unofficial preseason polls is held by Cleveland.com, and the USC Trojans came in at No. 4 before 2026 officially kicks off.

Ranking USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans at No. 4 feels relatively fair considering the Indiana's surge to the top of the conference combined with the high expectations that surround both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest USC Trojans Takeaway From Big Ten Preseason Poll

Ohio State (No. 1), Oregon (No. 2), and Indiana (No. 3) are the three teams above the Trojans in the preseason poll, and

USC faces each of those top three programs on the field during the regular season. Will Riley and the Trojans be able to navigate such a gauntlet of a conference schedule?

The Oregon and Ohio State games are at home for USC, but the Trojans will leave the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on Indiana.

The Buckeyes, Ducks, and Hoosiers all made the College Football Playoff ago, and Indiana won the national title

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

Only Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana received first-place votes in the Cleveland.com preseason media poll. Here are all 18 Big Ten teams ranked before the fall:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Oregon Ducks

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. USC Trojans

5. Michigan Wolverines

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers

12. Wisconsin Badgers

13. UCLA Bruins

14. Northwestern Wildcats

15. Maryland Terrapins

16. Michigan State Spartans

17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

18. Purdue Boilermakers

Implications on USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Chances

If USC does finish fourth in the Big Ten, there is a non-zero chance that the Trojans are in the CFP. In the first iteration of the 12-team field, the Big Ten sent Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Indiana, so four teams from one conference has been seen before.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can USC make it into the postseason with three losses? If not, then the Trojans have to knock off at least one of Oregon, Ohio State, or Indiana while remaining perfect against all other opponents. However, if USC can win two out of the three toughest games on the schedule, Riley and company could give themselves a bit more breathing room.

When it comes to contenders for the Big Ten title, the consensus around USC feels like the Trojans are still on the outside yet first in line to be let in.

The Cleveland.com preseason media poll is only one projection, though, and few people expected the run that Indiana went on in 2025, winning the Big Ten and running the table through the CFP. Meanwhile, Ohio State surprised in 2024 after losing two games in the regular season and then storming through the new playoff bracket before winning the national title.

The Trojans could be a surprise team USC, especially thanks to new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Combined with Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava spending another year under the tutelage of Riley, watch out for USC come the fall.

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