How to Watch USC Trojans Commits in the McDonald's All-American Game

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American game is set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, March 31. It’ll be the 48th annual addition of the McDonald’s All-American game, and three of the Trojans' incoming recruits are set to compete. The event will be broadcast on ESPN at 3 p.m. PT.

Trojans fans can get a glimpse at the future of the program with incoming USC center Darius Ratliff, power forward Adonis Ratliff, and forward Christian Collins set to compete in the game. The Ratliff brothers will be on the East roster for the game, while Collins will be on the West squad.

Stepinac's Darius Ratliff drives during a CHSAA AA boys basketball Archdiocesan semifinal with Scanlan at Mount St.Michael Feb. 17, 2026. | Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a major milestone for Trojans coach Eric Musselman, as despite finishing the 2025-26 season on a disappointing note by missing the NCAA Tournament, many USC fans are confident heading into next season with the addition of the Ratliff brothers and Collins.

USC Trojans' Top-Ranked 2026 Basketball Recruiting Class

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

USC basketball’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 overall, per 247Sports, which is fourth in the Big Ten behind the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1), Michigan State Spartans (No. 3), and Michigan Wolverines (No. 5), three of the most premier programs in the Big Ten this season in college basketball.

The Ratliff brothers out Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, are both rated as four stars, per 247Sports and have signed their letter of intent to play for the Trojans. Collins has committed, but has yet to sign. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, committed to the Trojans on Mar. 18 and is rated as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports.

Can McDonald's All-Americans Lead USC To NCAA Tournament?

Stepinac’s Adonis Ratliff (3) drives to the basket against Cardinal Hayes during the CHSAA AA championship game at Fordham University in the Bronx March 8, 2026. Stepinac won the game 72-50. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of the Ratliff brothers and Collins can help the Trojans make it back to the tournament after missing the 68-team field for the third consecutive season. Injuries to their backcourt and the dismissal of USC star guard Chad Baker-Mazara plagued the Trojans' program this season.

After starting the season strong at 12-1, which included winning the Maui Invitational, the Trojans only won six more games the rest of the way, finishing the season with an 18-14 overall record and 7-13 in Big Ten play. This included finishing the season on an eight-game losing streak.

Entering next season, the Trojans are looking for more consistency from the start of the season to the end, and USC’s three McDonald’s All-Americans can help bring that. During his time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Musselman recruited several top classes, which helped the team field deep tournament runs.

USC fans are hoping that can eventually become the reality for their basketball program, which last made the Elite Eight in 2021, the same year they last won a game in the tournament. Musselman made the Elite Eight twice at Arkansas and has made four Sweet 16’s, which included one with the Nevada Wolfpack in 2018.