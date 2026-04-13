USC Star Guard Kara Dunn Lands With Perfect Fit in Latest WNBA Draft Projection

Former USC guard Kara Dunn is positioning herself to extend a growing Trojans pipeline to the WNBA. With the 2026 WNBA Draft set for Monday night, Dunn is projected as a second-round selection in Chicago Sky, according to Bleacher Report’s final mock draft.

Proven Production Meets Opportunity

Dunn enters the draft coming off of being one of the most consistent scorers in USC’s rotation. After averaging 15.5 points per game in back-to-back seasons at Georgia Tech, she carried that production into her lone season with the Trojans. She finished the year at 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three on nearly six attempts per game.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) battles for position against NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

In a USC offense adjusting to life without JuJu Watkins, Dunn became the most reliable scoring option at the collegiate level. No other returning player had averaged double figures prior to the season. With that, she was immediately asked to help shoulder the scoring load alongside freshman star Jazzy Davidson. Thankfully for coach Lindsay Gottlieb, not only did Dunn help Davidson, she quietly became the unsung hero of the season for the Trojans.

Throughout the season, Dunn showed more than a handful of flashes that she could be an elite scorer at the next level. Dunn scored 20+ points nine time including 25 points and 12 rebounds against the Iowa Hawkeyes and 22 points in the overtime victory over the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dunn's consistency as a scorer paired with her scalability as a player that was the lead option with the Yellow Jackets and a secondary option at USC shows versatility that could help her see the floor early at the next level.

Why Chicago Makes Sense

If Dunn lands in Chicago, the fit does create a pathway for her to be a real rotation player. The Chicago Sky are in the middle of a clear roster recalibration. The departure of Angel Reese signaled a shift away from a frontcourt-centered identity toward a guard-driven system. Additions like Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon, and Rickea Jackson reinforce that direction.

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Malia Latu (13) defends USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Many will question Dunn's fit amongst a crowded backcourt, but in reality the names are what make her path playing time a bit easier. Chicago’s current guard group brings versatility, but not a clear high-volume, high-efficiency three-point shooter. Carrington shot 31.9 percent from three last season. Diggins was at 36.5 percent. Sheldon showed efficiency (39.6 percent) but on limited attempts.

That's where Dunn can provide immediate value. She brings both volume and efficiency from deep. If that translates, she has a real path to early minutes. Not as a primary creator, but as a spacing weapon who can scale into a larger role.

What Dunn Represents Moving Forward

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) grabs a rebound in front of Clemson Tigers forward Raven Thompson (32) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Dunn may not carry the same pre-draft buzz that Washington Mystics star forward Kiki Iriafen did when left the Trojans for the draft a year ago. But she does have a proven skillset that often translate faster than raw upside. With it, she has the chance to live out her dream as professional basketball player.

For USC, Kara Dunn hearing her name called is bigger than one player. If she is drafted, Dunn continues a growing trend for the Trojans of them having a player drafted to the WNBA for the fourth straight season. Another draft selection reinforces the program’s credibility as a launching point for pro-ready players. It also further adds to why for the last three years, the No.1 ranked recruit in the country has flocked to Southern California.