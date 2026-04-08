Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup for USC Women's Basketball in 2026-27

The college basketball season just came to an end, and USC women's basketball is already shaping up as a national title contender for the 2026-27 season.

With star guard JuJu Watkins returning from injury for her senior season, Jazzy Davidson looking to build off a strong freshman season, and a loaded recruiting class, the Trojans have the pieces to build one of the most complete lineups in the country. The question now is, what starting five will coach Lindsay Gottlieb deploy to lead her team?

Backcourt Built Around Star Power

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket past Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Jerkaila Jordan (2) during the first quieter of an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

One area that coach Gottlieb will not have to stress next season is USC's backcourt. Star point guard JuJu Watkins is reportedly progressing well in rehab back from the ACL injury she suffered last season during the NCAA tournament. Meaning the Trojans will be getting a rejuvenated Watkins looking to place her final stamp in college basketball before heading off to the WNBA.

Before Watkins went down, she was one of the most prolific two-way guards in the country, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists along with 1.8 blocks and 2.2 steals. After spending a full season learning and teaching from the sidelines, she will be returning as the unquestioned leader looking to lead with her actions instead of just her words.

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maryam Dauda (30) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Alongside Watkins is of course freshman phenom Jazzy Davidson. Despite an inconsistent season for the Trojans, Davidson was a bright spot that did everything for her team. Leading her team in points (17.9), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.1), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.0), Davidson rightfully earned her spot as the 2026 National Freshman of the Year.

Despite coming off of history making performances like finishing with 30 points, five rebounds an five assists in her NCAA tournament debut in the win over the Clemson Tigers, she won't have to carry the offensive load to the same degree as she did this season. With Watkins alongside her, Davidson can focus on being even more impactful on both ends of the floor rather than feeling the need to cover for others.

As two of the last three No.1 ranked players in the nation joining forces, it feels safe to say that this will be one of, if not the best backcourt in college basketball next season.

Who Gets the Third Guard Spot?

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks forward Alicia Tournebize (31) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

So with the roster as currently constructed, the toss up is between two players. The first is Kennedy Smith who has paid her dues with the program and returning for her junior year. The other is USC's third straight No. 1-ranked recruit in freshman guard Saniyah Hall.

Many would say that it seems quite difficult to consider bringing the reigning McDonald's All-American MVP off the bench but in this context with the Trojans, it actually makes sense. Beyond Smith having seniority, she has also proven her worth as a major pillar for USC on the defensive end. In two seasons with the Trojans, Kennedy Smith averaged two steals and just under a block a game while also having her best offensive season with 11.5 points and 3.6 assists.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saniyah Hall on the other hand translates best as primary ball handling scorer. With Watkins and Davidson already on the floor, Gottlieb doesn't necessarily need a third ball dominant guard on the floor in order to be effective. As a freshman she can come off the bench as microwave scorer that keeps things afloat when either Watkins, Davidson or both come off the floor.

Plus it wouldn't hurt for Hall to learn and play behind Watkins for this season given that she will likely be taking that spot next to Davidson in 2027 if she returns to USC for her sophomore season. The pathway is their for her to smoothly take the baton from Watkins and still keep a star-studded trio in tact even after Watkins enters the WNBA draft.

Elite Freshman Frontcourt

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Barring the Trojans landing someone like Iowa State star center Audi Crooks in the transfer portal, this frontcourt is pretty much set. USC took their recruiting trail overseas, bringing in Australian forward Sitaya Fagan and Spanish center Sara Okeke.

With each standing at 6-foot-4, they provide a much needed interior presence for that also allows for them to play an all 6-foot-1 and taller lineup. Both bring versatility, physicality and national pedigree where they will be able to embrace the challenge that the Big Ten conference presents.

For a rotation that features six five-star talents, USC is going into the 2026-27 season with fire power, proven production and high-level youth. If Watkins returns fully healthy and this group learns how to cohesively make all this talent work together on the floor, USC has a real path to a national championship.