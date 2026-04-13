Wings Select Azzi Fudd With WNBA No. 1 Pick to Join Paige Bueckers in Dallas

Sports Illustrated has live coverage of the 2026 WNBA draft.

Azzi Fudd will reunite with her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers as she was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2026 WNBA draft on Monday night.

Fudd was widely projected to be drafted first overall because of her standout seasons with the Huskies, and because of the draw to reunite Bueckers and Fudd, who have a dating history. Bueckers was in attendance at the draft to celebrate her former, and new, teammate.

The Wings select Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick!



A reunion with Paige Bueckers in Dallas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qG9hTLBoAN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2026

The guard just finished her fifth year at UConn, which ended with the Huskies losing in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Fudd won the NCAA title with the Huskies and Bueckers the year prior. During this past season, Fudd averaged career highs with 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals recorded per game.

Fudd will join a Wings team that needs a boost for the 2026 season. Dallas posted a 10–34 record last season to finish in last place in the league, which gave them a better chance to earn the No. 1 draft pick for a second year in a row in the draft lottery. The Wings also fired coach Chris Koclanes after the season ended and hired longtime USF women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez to take over the reigns in Dallas.

The Wings will draft next in the third round with the No. 31 selection.

Wings’ free agency moves

Since free agency opened last week, the Wings remained busy making moves to build their 2026 roster. Dallas signed two Lynx stars on Sunday—Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard. Smith received the $1.4 million supermax contract from Dallas after two impressive seasons in Minnesota. Shepard earned a $1 million contract. Signing Smith essentially led the Wings to draft Fudd as a strong guard was needed to fulfill the roster.

So far, the Wings re-signed Arike Ogunbowale and Awak Kuier. In 29 games last season, Ogunbowale averaged 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. She was eligible for the $1.4 million supermax, but elected to sign a multi-year, seven-figure deal to give her team the opportunity to sign big name players like Smith and Shepard. Kuier, on the other hand, hasn’t played in the W since 2023, but will return to Dallas after playing multiple seasons in the EuroLeague.

Dallas was involved in an early trade during free agency, too, which sent Diamond Miller to the Sun for Rayah Marshall in return.

The Wings’ projected 2026 starting five

With the Wings’ latest moves, including drafting Fudd on Monday night, the team’s projected starting five consists of Bueckers, Fudd, Shepard, Smith and Ogunbowale. The only returning starters are Bueckers and Ogunbowale.

It’s a new era in Dallas.

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