USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Named Big Ten Player of the Week, 7th Time This Season
After leading the USC Trojans to a pair of wins over top-25 opponents to close out the regular season, sophomore guard Juju Watkins has been named Big Ten Player of the Week for the seventh time this season. Watkins was also unanimously voted The Athletic’s National Player of the Week for her performances.
Watkins had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in a win over then-No. 25 Illinois to set up a matchup with their crosstown rivals for the Big Ten regular season title. The former five-star was sensational against then-No. 2 UCLA in front of a star-studded crowded that featured singer-songwriter John Legend, actor Jason Sudeikis, actress Leslie Jones, WNBA star Candace Parker, Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Reddick, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, USC legend Cheryl Miller and many others.
Watkins recorded her fourth consecutive 30-point against the Bruins as the Trojans cruised to a 80-67 victory to capture the programs first Big Ten regular season title since 1994. It was USC’s third road win over an AP top-10 team and eighth straight win over an AP ranked opponent this season.
Watkins, a Los Angeles native spoke after the game what it meant to play in this rivalry and defeat UCLA for the Big Ten title.
"I think I would be remiss to say that playing against UCLA doesn't motivate me extra," Watkins said. "So, that's an aspect for this. I've never won regular season, so just another thing to tick off the list. But, I think when you play with players like Kiki and the team we have and our seniors, you want to do your best. You don't want to let anybody down. I don't want to let coach down.
"So, whatever I have to do to do that and just have fun. I'm just out there playing really."
Watkins continues to stake her case to win Naismith Player of the Year, the most prestigious individual award in college basketball as the Trojans now sit at No. 2 in the latest AP rankings, the program’s highest ranking since 1984.
“Her talent jumps off the screen for people who are watching on TV — the explosiveness, the body control, the complete game,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb told The Athletic. “To me, what makes her next level is her impact on winning and her ability to rise to any moment that presents itself, no matter how big.”
The Southern California native now leads the Trojans into the Big Ten Tournament that will begin on Wednesday, March 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. USC will have a bye for the first two rounds as the No. 1 seed and then play the winner of the second-round game between No. 8 seed Oregon and No. 9 seed Indiana in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7.
"We're not done. There's a lot more," Gottlieb said. "But I think you have to stop and recognize moments along the way or else you lose the joy of it."