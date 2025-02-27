Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist
The USC Trojans class of 2026 is off to a hot start and still growing. Elite four-star safety Jett Washington has narrowed down his final 11 schools, featuring the USC Trojans.
Washington is a four-star safety from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankins, Washington is the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. Washington is also the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
In addition to USC, Washington’s top schools are Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, UNLV, Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State. The USC Trojans are the lone California team to make Washington’s top 11. Washington is one of the top recruits from the class of 2026, and USC will have competition to land the four-star safety.
The Trojans offered Washington on Dec. 18. Though Washington has not spoken much about USC, nor has he had a visit yet, the safety had high praise for the team. Washington walked about USC's win over the LSU Tigers in week one of the 2024 season.
“I think what I liked seeing is how they stayed calm the whole game, and their defense is looking way better than last year,” Washington told On3.
The Trojans have been the choice for other famous athlete's family members in the past. For example, Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James' son Bronny chose to play for the Trojans as well.
247Sports’ Greg Biggins has strong praise for Washington as a prospect. Washington is a versatile player who, despite primarily playing safety, he can play numerous positions.
“Could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow into an edge rusher,” Biggins wrote. “He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and he has a nice physical edge in his game.”
Washington is a versatile player who will be valuable to any team he plays on. USC’s defensive backs coach, Doug Belk, has been the primary recruiter for Washington. USC is likely recruiting him as a safety, but it is always a possibility that he moves around on the field.
Belk has only been with the Trojans for just one season, but USC had a strong secondary unit in 2024. Belk has been a big factor in recruiting, with USC receiving two top cornerback commitments from the class of 2026. Belk now has the chance to bring in the top safety.
“Regardless where he lines up, he’s a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling,” Biggins wrote.
Getting Washington lined up for a visit with USC will be the next step. Having the opportunity to get to know the defensive staff, including defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, will be crucial. Washington can learn how he would fit in with the Trojans before making his decision.
The USC Trojans have been successful in recruiting the class of 2026. Washington is one of the next targets for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Per 247Sports, the Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
USC’s recruiting class is especially strong on the defensive side of the ball. The Trojans have received commitments from seven four-star recruits, including linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, edge Simote Katoanga, and defensive lineman Braeden Jones.
Washington is the top safety in the recruiting class and would be a big addition for the USC Trojans.