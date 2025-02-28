USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Defensive Recruits to Secure No. 1-Ranked Class
The USC Trojans are making a strong push for the No. 1 recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings after landing two big commitments this past weekend from Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) four-star edge Simote Katoanga.
USC now holds 11 commitments in their 2026 class, seven of which are four-star recruits and five that are inside the On3 Industry’s Top 100.
“I want to be the team that inspires California kids to stay home and play for the Cardinal and Gold,” Katoanga told On3. “I decided now because why wait for the inevitable. The coaches and staff have made me feel like a priority from when I got offered.”
Katoanga does not plan on visiting any other schools during this recruiting process, instead he is focused on helping the Trojans add to an impressive class in the early stages of this cycle. Southern California is flooded with elite talent, just as it every cycle and Katoanga wants to help bring them to Los Angeles.
“Yeah trying to get my boys Trent (Mosely) and Talanoa (Ili),” Katoanga told On3.
Katoanga transferred within the Trinity League this winter from JSerra Catholic to Santa Margarita, where Mosely has been a standout receiver. Former USC Heisman trophy winning quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Carson Palmer took over as head coach at his alma mater in December.
Mosely and Ili were both on campus earlier this month for USC’s Junior Day event and raved about their time in front a new-look Trojans program with Chad Bowden as the general manager. On3’s Steve Wiltfong recently logged an expert prediction for USC to land Mosley over their rival Notre Dame. The event helped the Trojans gain momentum for Ili, the No. 4 ranked linebacker in the On3 Industry Rankings. USC has locked in an official visit with Ili in June.
“My favorite things about USC is their rich tradition and Samoan history,” Ili told On3.
While Katoanga helps actively recruit Mosely and Ili, the Trojans are in heavy pursuit of another Orange County standout, Mater Dei four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui. The highly coveted prospect once described USC as his “dream school” and after his Junior Day visit, the Trojans are making a strong push to keep Topui in Southern California.
Katoanga was the third recruit on the defensive line to commit, joining Mount Carmel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Fremont (CA) three-star Andrew Williams. USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua are still looking to build for their defensive front of the future.
They have targeted several prospects in the from all over the country, including Malvern Prep (PA) four-star edge Jackson Ford, Bastrop (TX) four-star defensive lineman Tiki Hola and Edna Karr (LA) four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he attends the same school as 2025 five-star signee Jahkeem Stewart. Ford and Hola have locked in official visits with USC in June.
Despite having four commitments in the secondary already, including two from Rancho Cucamonga four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, defensive back continues to be a high priority for the Trojans in the 2026 cycle. And on top of that list is Mount Miguel (CA) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, the top ranked player at his position.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn visited Arrington at his school in early January, and then Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk visited him again later in the month. Arrington has locked in an official visit with USC in June. The Trojans are also making a strong push for Archbishop Hoban (CA) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill.
Hill raved about his first trip to Los Angeles with his family in January and plans to return sometime in the spring before taking an official visit in the summer. Other notable defensive backs the Trojans are targeting include Oaks Christian (CA) four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, Loyola Blakefield (MD) four-star cornerback Khary Adams and Bishop Gorman (NV) four-star safety Jett Washington.
Linebacker is point of emphasis for USC because of how thin they are at the position heading into spring practice and will inevitably be in the fall. The Trojans have one commit in Gainesville (GA) four-star Xavier Griffin and have targeted a pair from one of the top programs in the Peach State in Grayson (GA) five-star Tyler Atkinson and four-star Anthony Davis.
The Trojans remain in the mix for Glenville (OH) four-star linebacker Cincere Johnson and Hayes (OH) four-star running back Favour Akih. While other schools are pursuing Akih as a running back, USC has made the talented Ohio prospect an interesting pitch and are recruiting him as a linebacker. Akih has scheduled an official visit with USC in June.
“They (USC) are recruiting me as linebacker,” Favour told On3. “I love the new staff they got in and I’d love to be coached by coach Rob Ryan. I want to further our relationship, as well as see the campus and to see how it’s like being in California!”
USC holds the No. 1 recruiting ranking according to 247Sports and Rivals, but landing several top prospects on the defensive side of the ball could be the key to the Trojans also securing the top-ranked spot in the On3 Industry Rankings over Oregon.