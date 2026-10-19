The USC Trojans men’s basketball team's 2026-27 college basketball season is just around the corner. Entering their third year under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have high expectations as they look to be among the top teams in a talented Big Ten conference and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons.

The Trojans' preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll reflects those expectations. USC is at No. 21 in the preseason rankings and is one of five Big Ten teams ranked. The other ranked teams include the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 3), the Michigan State Spartans (No. 6), the Michigan Wolverines (No. 16), and the UCLA Bruins (No. 22).

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Trojans were ranked in the preseason. In 2017-18, the Trojans were ranked No. 10 in the preseason only to fall flat and miss the tournament. The Trojans hope to avoid that type of disappointment this season. Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25 preseason poll.

AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Florida Duke Illinois UConn Arizona Michigan State Texas Tennessee Virginia Houston Louisville Arkansas St. John’s Miami Gonzaga Michigan Kansas Iowa State Texas Tech Alabama USC UCLA Kentucky Vanderbilt BYU

Why USC Trojans Can Be Among Top Big Ten Teams

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While winning a Big Ten title will be difficult with top teams like No. 3 Illinois, No. 6 Michigan State, and No. 16 Michigan considered the favorites, the Trojans can take a step forward and finish among the conference’s top teams.

Last season, the Trojans finished 18-14 overall and went 7-13 in the Big Ten. Injuries plagued the Trojans last year after a strong 12-1 start. If USC stays healthy, the Trojans hope this time it builds on a strong start to non-conference play.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas return to the Trojans backcourt for the 2026-27 season. Rice and Arenas look to form one of the Big Ten’s top backcourts. Former Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie also returns as a critical piece of the Trojans' rim protection. Last season, the Trojans' big man averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.

Key transfer portal additions, including Georgetown Hoyas forward KJ Lewis, Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox, and UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe, will also play a role in helping the Trojans have a successful season.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Musselman also brings his best recruiting class of his Trojans tenure with five-star forward Christian Collins and a pair of four-stars, forward Adonis Ratliff and center Darius Ratliff, from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York. As the season progresses, the trio of McDonald’s All-Americans will continue to improve as the Trojans hope to earn a top-six seed in the tournament.

The Trojans are scheduled to tip off the 2026-27 season on Nov. 2 at the Galen Center against the Milwaukee Panthers.

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