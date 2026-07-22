USC Basketball Schedule Update to Challenge Eric Musselman and the Trojans

The USC Trojans men’s basketball non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season is starting to form. The Trojans are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral-site game on Dec. 13 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

It’ll be the second-ever meeting between the Trojans and Red Raiders, as the two teams last met on Nov. 13, 2018, in a neutral-site game in Kansas City that Texas Tech won 78-63. This will be a tough test for a Trojans program that faces high expectations and an improved roster as it aims to make the NCAA Tournament in its third season under coach Eric Musselman.

Why Texas Tech Matchup Is Good Test For USC Trojans

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game also provides Musselman’s group the opportunity to prove they can take a step forward this season and make the tournament by beating one of the top programs in the Big 12. Last season in non-conference play, the Trojans went undefeated. This included winning the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history. However, the Trojans didn’t play anyone on the level of Texas Tech in non-conference play.

Since their run to the national championship game in 2019, the Red Raiders have been one of the top college basketball programs in the Big 12 conference. Last season, the Red Raiders finished with a 23-11 overall record and went 12-6 in Big 12 play.

Earning a No. 5 seed in the tournament, the Red Raiders beat their first-round opponent, the Akron Zips, 91-71 before falling to the No. 4-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide 90-65 in the Round of 32. Similar to the Trojans, the Red Raiders look to be among the underrated teams in their conference next season and make the tournament.

USC Trojans 2026-27 Season Outlook

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are coming off a 2025-26 season that started strong, but ended in disappointment. After starting the season with a 12-1 record, several notable injuries depleted the Trojans' depth and resulted in USC losing its final eight games of the year, finishing with an 18-14 overall record and going 7-13 in Big Ten play.

Now there is optimism for the Trojans entering the 2026-27 season as USC returns star guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas, who look to be the team’s leading scorers. Rice and Arenas both return at full strength and could form one of the most dominant backcourts in the Big Ten next season.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forward Jacob Cofie and several transfer additions, including Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis, UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe, and Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox, will also make an impact for the Trojans this season as they look to put an end to their streak of missing the tournament.

The best recruiting class under Musselman is also set to arrive this season, which features the arrival of three McDonald’s All-Americans: five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, and four-star center Darius Ratliff. All three players' talent will develop as the season progresses, which could prove to benefit the Trojans if they make the tournament.

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