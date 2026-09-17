Three Biggest Takeaways From USC Trojans Basketball Schedule Release

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team officially released their full 2026-27 season schedule on Wednesday, including their Big Ten opponents.

Entering their third season under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have high expectations to make the NCAA Tournament as they bring in a talented recruiting class, key returners including Rodney Rice, Alijah Areans, and Jacob Cofie, and several notable transfer portal additions.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his two seasons as the Trojans' coach, Musselman has recorded a 35-32 overall record. Last season, the Trojans ended the year on an eight-game losing streak. The Trojans finished at 18-14 overall, went 7-13 in Big Ten play, and missed the tournament for the third consecutive season.

The Trojans have the potential for a great season. USC's roster staying healthy is one of the biggest keys. With the schedule officially released, here are the biggest takeaways from the Trojans 2026-27 schedule.

Home Games Against Two Top Big Ten Teams

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will host two top Big Ten teams at the Galen Center this season: the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. Last season, the Trojans faced both Michigan and Michigan State on the road. The Trojans lost both those games by double digits.

This time around, the Trojans look to upset one of those teams, as they did against Michigan State the last time they visited the Galen Center. The Spartans will again be among the top teams in the Big Ten with the return of key players, including guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Coen Carr, known for his highlight-reel dunks.

MSU also returns several other key contributors primed to take a step forward for coach Tom Izzo’s squad and help lead them to the Final Four in Detroit, including guards Jordan Scott and Kur Teng, and forward Cam Ward.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) celebrates after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upsetting the Spartans at the Galen Center again would be a massive win for the Trojans and provide a major boost to their tournament resume. The Trojans will also aim to beat Michigan, and many are interested to see if they can still be one of the top teams in the Big Ten after coach Dusty May's departure to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

While the Wolverines lose Yaxel Lendeborg, they return two key guards, Elliott Cadeau and Trey McKenney, who will both lead Michigan under new coach Mike Boynton Jr.

Road Games Against Illinois Fighting Illini, Purdue Boilermakers

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling to both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Purdue Boilermakers last season at the Galen Center, the Trojans will hit the road this year to face two of the Big Ten’s premier squads. Fresh off their first Final Four appearance since 2005, the Fighting Illini will be among the Big Ten’s top teams again under Brad Underwood.

The Boilermakers, however, are in an interesting spot. After losing star guard Braden Smith this offseason, coach Matt Painter’s Purdue squad still looks to remain a top contender in the Big Ten.

Like their two home games against Michigan and Michigan State, USC defeating Illinois or Purdue would boost its tournament resume. The game against Illinois, however, will be the most intriguing, as the Fighting Illini dominated the Trojans in Los Angeles last season, winning 101-65 at the Galen Center.

Non-Conference Challenges

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts with his team after they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Trojans dominated non-conference play, going undefeated and building a 12-1 start. This season, the Trojans will face several challenging non-conference opponents, including neutral-site games against the Wichita State Shockers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Utah State Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Trojans will also travel to the Bay Area on Nov. 11 to face the California Golden Bears. The Coast to Coast Challenge against the Red Raiders will be on Dec. 13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last season, the Red Raiders made the tournament, finishing at 23-11 overall and going 12-6 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders capped the year with a 90-65 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Round of 32 following a 91-71 first-round win over the Akron Zips. Earning a No. 5 seed in the tournament is a spot that Musselman and the Trojans would love to be in by season’s end.

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