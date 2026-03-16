USC's National Championship Odds After NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team earned the No. 9 seed in Regional 4 and will play the No. 8 Clemson Tigers. What are the Trojans' updated odds to shock the world and win the national championship?
USC’s National Title Odds
USC is a long shot to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament with odds of +20000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The defending national champion UConn Huskies are heavy favorites to repeat with odds of -265 to win it all. It was always going to be a tall task for the Trojans to compete for a national title this season without star guard JuJu Watkins.
Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the Trojans and has missed the entire 2025-26 season.
USC finished the season with an overall record of 17-13. In a loaded Big Ten conference, they went 9-9 in conference play and finished in 9th place. USC was knocked out in their first game of the Big Ten tournament to the Washington Huskies.
The Trojans are one of 11 teams from the Big Ten to make the big dance. The team that won the Big Ten regular season and tournament title to finish with an undefeated mark in conference play were the UCLA Bruins. UCLA is a No. 1 seed and has the second best national title odds at +550.
USC’s Path
USC will be taking on Clemson for the right to play the winner of the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks versus either No. 16 seed Southern Jaguars or the No. 16 seed Samford Bulldogs.
With South Carolina being the highest seeded team in this four-team pod, they will be hosting their first round game, USC-Clemson, and the second round game between the winners.
South Carolina has the fourth best odds to win the national title at +800. If USC wants to make it to the Sweet 16 for a third straight season, it will likely have to go through one of the biggest title favorites in the Gamecocks.
USC, Clemson Team Leaders
This season, USC has been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Davidson Has led the Trojans in points (17.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.2), blocks (2.0), and steals (2.0) per game.
Davidson was named the Big Ten freshman of the year along with being First-team All-Big Ten and on the Big Ten All-Defensive team. She’s been the biggest bright spot on the season by far and gives fans reason to be excited that her paired up with Davidson next season can get USC back into title contention.
Clemson on the other hand is led by guard Mia Moore. Moore averages a team-high 13.5 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Tigers have an record of overall record of 21-11 and finished with an 11-7 mark in ACC play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1