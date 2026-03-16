USC's National Championship Odds After NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team earned the No. 9 seed in Regional 4 and will play the No. 8 Clemson Tigers. What are the Trojans' updated odds to shock the world and win the national championship?

USC’s National Title Odds

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0), guard Jazzy Davidson (9) and guard Kara Dunn (25) celebrate after a basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC is a long shot to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament with odds of +20000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The defending national champion UConn Huskies are heavy favorites to repeat with odds of -265 to win it all. It was always going to be a tall task for the Trojans to compete for a national title this season without star guard JuJu Watkins.

Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the Trojans and has missed the entire 2025-26 season.

USC finished the season with an overall record of 17-13. In a loaded Big Ten conference, they went 9-9 in conference play and finished in 9th place. USC was knocked out in their first game of the Big Ten tournament to the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are one of 11 teams from the Big Ten to make the big dance. The team that won the Big Ten regular season and tournament title to finish with an undefeated mark in conference play were the UCLA Bruins. UCLA is a No. 1 seed and has the second best national title odds at +550.

USC’s Path

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks down court Friday, March 6, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC will be taking on Clemson for the right to play the winner of the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks versus either No. 16 seed Southern Jaguars or the No. 16 seed Samford Bulldogs.

With South Carolina being the highest seeded team in this four-team pod, they will be hosting their first round game, USC-Clemson, and the second round game between the winners.

South Carolina has the fourth best odds to win the national title at +800. If USC wants to make it to the Sweet 16 for a third straight season, it will likely have to go through one of the biggest title favorites in the Gamecocks.

USC, Clemson Team Leaders

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Mia Moore (12) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This season, USC has been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Davidson Has led the Trojans in points (17.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.2), blocks (2.0), and steals (2.0) per game.

Davidson was named the Big Ten freshman of the year along with being First-team All-Big Ten and on the Big Ten All-Defensive team. She’s been the biggest bright spot on the season by far and gives fans reason to be excited that her paired up with Davidson next season can get USC back into title contention.

Clemson on the other hand is led by guard Mia Moore. Moore averages a team-high 13.5 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Tigers have an record of overall record of 21-11 and finished with an 11-7 mark in ACC play.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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