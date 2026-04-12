Three Observations from USC Trojans Recruits at Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, Ore. — Every year since 2023, the future of women's basketball has been on display at the Moda Center for the Nike Hoop Summit. Each of those years has featured USC Trojans commits, and they haven't disappointed.

The Trojans' trio of five-stars in their 2026 recruiting class, Saniyah Hall, Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke, all suited up for this year's event. Hall played for Team USA, while Fagan and Okeke teamed up on the World Select Team. There were a lot of lessons to take away from their performances, but three key things stood out.

1. USC Five-Star Saniyah Hall Shows Why She's the No. 1 Recruit

Apr 11, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Saniyah Hall shoots a warmup shot at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | USA Basketball

If there was any doubt in the crowd about Hall's potential, she shut that down right away. Hall scored the first point of the game at the free-throw line. From then on, she seemed unstoppable.



The top-ranked recruit showcased her ability to post up to the basketball and cash in fadeaways. Hall typically sits outside the 3-point line and is the first player back on defense. She spotted up for multiple 3-point attempts, proving she is capable of creating her own offense and is a deep threat.



Not only did Hall finish with 19 points, which was tied for the game high, but she added eight rebounds and four steals. USC will be getting another do-it-all player who can play both sides of the floor.



With the Nike Hoop Summit in the rearview, Hall's attention now turns to her looming freshman season. She spoke about what she's most excited for postgame, and it was ambitious.



"Definitely playing with my future teammates, Sitiya, Sara Okeke, JuJu (Watkins) and Jazzy (Davidson), but definitely looking forward to winning a national championship," Hall said postgame.

2. Future USC Forwards Sara Okeke Aggressive on the Glass

Apr 8, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; World Select Team poses together for a picture after practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Even though the end result wasn't what Okeke and Fagan had hoped for, both players showed promise. Okeke was the one USC recruit who didn't start, but she came off the bench and made a notable impact. She recorded four points and four rebounds off the bench.



Okeke was aggressive when it came to battling for rebounds and fighting for second-chance opportunities. She displayed her willingness to box out opponents, set screens for her teammates and her ability to get a putback attempt.



The forward from Spain might be a key piece of what the Trojans do next season with the size and relentlessness she adds.

3. Five-Star Sitaya Fagan Adds Strong Paint Presence

Apr 7, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Sitaya Fagan stands outside a huddle during World Select Team practice at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit | Nike

Fagan started out her Nike Hoop Summit performance by drawing contact on the interior. All of her first six points came at the free-throw stripe, and she made all of her attempts.



The five-star early enrollee even drew a pair of fouls against her future teammate, Hall, who shook her head in frustration after one of the fouls.



"She's a great defender," Hall said about Fagan postgame. "Honestly, she might be taller than me, so just her length was very — she was guarding really well. I think she's just a great player overall, a great defender. So I'm excited to play with her."



Fagan led the World Select Team with 15 points after draining a late 3-pointer. She also hauled in four rebounds.



USC is set to add three players with three very different skillsets ahead of next season, with Fagan being a player who can get downhill and to the bucket. If Hall can have a freshman season like Watkins and Davidson had as No. 1 recruits, and Fagan and Okeke can establish themselves as key parts of the rotation, the Trojans should be a dangerous team to play next season.