JuJu Watkins' Injury Return Adds Fuel to USC vs. UCLA Rivalry

Last season, the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team made program history with a record of 37-1 (18-0 in conference play), had one of the best offenses in the nation, averaging 83.9 points per game while playing in one of the strongest schedules, and finished off the season with a national championship. On their road to the championship, the Bruins handily beat the USC Trojans in both matchups, but the tide may change next season.

USC will have its star player, JuJu Watkins, returning with a reloaded roster while UCLA, led by head coach Cori Close, looks to continue the Bruins’ reign with a new core of players.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Return of JuJu Watkins and USC Trojans' No.1 Recruiting Class

Watkins was absent from both losses to UCLA due to an injury. During the 2024-2025 season, Watkins tore her ACL in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Following the surgery, the senior guard and her team decided to forgo the 2025-2026 to focus on the rehabilitation process.

In December 2025, the No. 1 recruit of 2023 began light workouts and individual shooting. Come the spring of 2026, Watkins’ progress continued as she was able to be a limited participant at the USA Basketball national team training camp. Now the 2024-25 AP Player of the Year is on track to play this season.

“I’m back,” Watkins told Sports Central LA on Saturday. “My focus is on the offseason right now, getting ready, getting to know my teammates a little more, and I’ll be ready for next season.”

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

During Watkins’ absence, the Women of Troy fell to a record of 18-14, 9-9 in conference play. They were able to earn the ninth seed in the tournament but were eliminated in the second round. Despite being a disappointing ending, the program and fans witnessed the rise of a new star in Jazzy Davidson.

As a true freshman, Davidson led USC in all categories – 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. The debut earned her honors such as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First-Team (as the only freshman honored), Big Ten All-Defensive Team and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb brought in the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026-2027 season. Headlining the class are Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, five-star forward Sara Okeke and five-star international player Sitaya Fagan.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cori Close and the UCLA Bruins Look to Extend Their Reign

Close will have the challenge of replacing her championship core this upcoming season. During the 2026 WNBA Draft, six Bruins were selected, which set a program record.

Rising sophomore Sienna Betts is expected to be the centerpiece of this new Bruins team. In a limited but efficient role, Betts averaged six points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Her size and physicality off the bench helped the defense, she was a presence inside the paint and was able to come in for Lauren Betts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) with head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To help Betts and younger players, Close was able to bring in a top-five transfer portal class of high-caliber juniors, per 247Sports. Headlining the class is forward Addy Brown (Iowa State), point guard Elina Aarnisalo (North Carolina), Big-12 All-Defensive Team member Donovyn Hunter (TCU), KK Bransford (Notre Dame) and guard Bonnie Deas (Arkansas).

“I’m excited about [Watkins],” Close said on the same Sports Central LA broadcast. “I’m so pumped to be a part of the USC-UCLA rivalry. The reason it’s really fun is both teams, both sets of coaches, are really, really good. I’m excited to have JuJu back. She’s going to make me a better coach, she’s going to make us game plan more strategically and she’s going to help us grow women’s basketball in LA.”

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